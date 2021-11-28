Arrest Made in a Burglary Two Offenses in the Second District

LAKEWOOD (CBSLA) — Authorities say four people have been arrested in connection with a flash mob burglary of a Home Depot in Lakewood. The arrests were made at 2:20 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of North Rexford Boulevard in Beverly Hills. It was then that police spotted a red car with front-end collision damage that matched the description of a car used in the flash mob burglary from Friday. A traffic stop of the car was conducted at which point police found new tools in the car, possibly from the prior burglary. The burglary Friday at the Home Depot involved about 20 males who stand accused of stealing sledgehammers. The four arrestees were taken into custody. They were identified as Everett Lestorkindle, 22, of Hawthorne; Bronz Jackson, 20, of Los Angeles; Shawn Jones, 19, of Los Angeles; and Daniel DeHughes, 19, of Los Angeles. “There are still several more suspects, and suspect vehicles, being sought in this flash mob burglary,” authorities said in a news release. Anyone with information was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lakewood Station at (562) 623-3500.

LAKEWOOD, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO