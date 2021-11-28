ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Arrest Made in a Burglary Two Offenses in the Second District

mpdc.dc.gov
 5 days ago

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announced an arrest has been made in reference to Burglary Two offenses that occurred on Thursday,...

mpdc.dc.gov

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

One arrested, two wanted for Pike County burglary

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested a woman for breaking into a home in November. Deputies said they responded to a home on Old Brookhaven Road on November 17, 2021. They found a yellow Ford Mustang in the yard. The property owner said the vehicle did not belong at the location. While […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
whopam.com

Local man arrested on burglary warrant

An arrest warrant for burglary was served Tuesday against a Hopkinsville man. It alleges that on October 24, 42-year old Michael McLendon of Hopkinsville went inside a home without permission and stole a television, jewelry, clothing, electronics and other property with a combined value of about $1,100. The warrant says...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
mpdc.dc.gov

Arrest Made in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 900 Block of M Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Robbery (Snatch) Offense that occurred on Thursday, November 18, 2021, in the 900 block of M Street, Northwest. At approximately 4:30 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burglary
krcrtv.com

One arrest made in burglary of Eureka City Hall over holiday weekend

EUREKA, Calif. — A man was arrested and two others are being sought by the Eureka Police Department for allegedly breaking into the Eureka City Hall over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. According to City Manager Miles Slattery, three people were able to find a way into the building and officials...
EUREKA, CA
Mysuncoast.com

Burglary suspects arrested after being chased by homeowner

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (Englewood Sun) - An Englewood homeowner interrupted a burglary inside his home Nov. 10; two suspects are in jail after a chase through the neighborhood, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said. According to our coverage partners at the Englewood Sun, deputies responded to the initial call around 3:20...
ENGLEWOOD, FL
WMDT.com

Frederica teen arrested for burglary, theft

FREDERICA, Del. – A Frederica teen is behind bars on a list of charges in connection to area burglaries and thefts. In November of this year, Delaware State Police began investigating numerous burglaries and thefts from vehicles in the High Point Mobile Home Park, Barkers Landing Mobile Home Park, East Bay Point, and Barkers Choice communities. On November 27th, troopers were investigating a theft from a vehicle when a 17-year-old male was developed as a suspect.
DELAWARE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCAX

Williston man arrested for 3 area burglaries

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a Williston man burglarized three quick stops in one morning. Investigators say Harry Burns, 26, was behind the Nov. 20 early morning break-ins at convenience stores in Williston, St. George and Hinesburg. After searching his home and vehicle on Nov. 23, Williston police arrested...
WILLISTON, VT
CBS LA

4 Arrests Made In Connection With Lakewood Flash Mob Burglary Of Home Depot

LAKEWOOD (CBSLA) — Authorities say four people have been arrested in connection with a flash mob burglary of a Home Depot in Lakewood. The arrests were made at 2:20 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of North Rexford Boulevard in Beverly Hills. It was then that police spotted a red car with front-end collision damage that matched the description of a car used in the flash mob burglary from Friday. A traffic stop of the car was conducted at which point police found new tools in the car, possibly from the prior burglary. The burglary Friday at the Home Depot involved about 20 males who stand accused of stealing sledgehammers. The four arrestees were taken into custody. They were identified as Everett Lestorkindle, 22, of Hawthorne; Bronz Jackson, 20, of Los Angeles; Shawn Jones, 19, of Los Angeles; and Daniel DeHughes, 19, of Los Angeles. “There are still several more suspects, and suspect vehicles, being sought in this flash mob burglary,” authorities said in a news release. Anyone with information was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lakewood Station at (562) 623-3500.
LAKEWOOD, CA
abc57.com

Second arrest made in connection with Elkhart County barn fires

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. – A second person has been arrested in relation to a series of barn fires in Elkhart County, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office announced. Investigators arrested 32-year-old Sherry L. Thomas, of Nappanee, on preliminary charges of arson and attempted contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Joseph...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WETM

Two arrested after Owego burglary investigation; one suspect 17-years-old

OWEGO, N.Y. (WETM) – Two males were arrested after a burglary investigation in the Village of Owego. On Nov. 29, Village of Owego Police responded to a burglary at an apartment on Lake Street. Police say Jonathon Armstrong, 20, and a 17-year-old juvenile male “forcibly entered two separate apartments and stole property.”
OWEGO, NY
CBS Sacramento

Suspect In September Marysville Bar Shooting Arrested After He Returned To Business In November

MARYSVILLE (CBS13) — Detectives have arrested the person suspected of shooting at a Marysville bar, injuring one person, back in September. Marysville police say the incident happened early in the morning on Sept. 22 at the Field and Stream Hotel and Tavern. Officers responded and found that a man had been shot in the shoulder. Several bullet holes were also found at the front of the bar, police say. Witnesses reported that someone got upset at someone inside the bar, then went out and got a gun from his car. He then started shooting when the bar’s door opened. On Tuesday, patrons at the bar – including the original shooting victim – reported seeing that the same suspect was back at the bar. Officers responded and arrested him without incident. The suspect has been positively identified as 26-year-old Marysville resident Mario Enrique Ramirez. He has been booked into Yuba County Jail and is facing attempted murder charges.
MARYSVILLE, CA
mpdc.dc.gov

Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 300 Block of M Street, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, in the 300 block of M Street, Southwest. At approximately 1:40 pm, the suspect entered a residential building at the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WIBW

Two arrested for Stephanie’s Salon burglary after stolen items found for sale

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topekans are behind bars after detectives found items that had been stolen from Stephanie’s Salon up for sale. Around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, the Topeka Police Department says officers responded to reports of a burglary at 123 SE 10th Ave. after a caller advised they saw an individual throw bricks through the front windows.
TOPEKA, KS
mpdc.dc.gov

Arrest Made in an Unarmed Carjacking Offense: 1500 Block of E Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Unarmed Carjacking offense that occurred on Saturday, November 20, 2021, in the 1500 block of E Street, Southeast. At approximately 11:27 pm, the suspect approached the victim, who was exiting their vehicle,...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy