If you're already stressing over finding the perfect holiday tree, you've got plenty of options. You can schlep your family to the nearest tree farm, spend an hour or so hunting for the “perfect” evergreen, haul it home, set it up, and then spend 30 minutes cleaning up all the pine needles that have been lovingly scattered all over your place—all before starting the whole decorating process even begins. Of course, there’s regular watering and needle sweeping you’ll need to stay on top of after all that, too. Or, you can just order an artificial Christmas tree, set it up, and get on with your holiday season—and your life.

LIFESTYLE ・ 18 DAYS AGO