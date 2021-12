The closing day Pick Six at Del Mar Sunday returned $10,141 to 358 horse players who selected each of the final six winners on the nine-race card. The pool for the wager had started the day with a $590,935 carryover and it attracted $3,975,017 in new money, meaning the final prize was $4,565,952. The bet was run under “mandatory payout” conditions because of California racing rules. It had not been hit for 12 consecutive days leading up to the 13th and final day of the track’s regular Bing Crosby Season.

DEL MAR, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO