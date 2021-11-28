ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Airplane Magazine part 165 ORBIS Consolidated PBY Catalina INDIAN AIRLINES Me323

Cover picture for the articleAirplane Magazine part 165 ORBIS Consolidated PBY Catalina INDIAN AIRLINES Me323 Very good. Writing on cover. Please see large photo for more information and view condition. More info Produced by ORBIS and Aerospace Publishing...

simpleflying.com

Boeing Believes Indian Airlines Will Want Widebodies Post-COVID

Salil Gupte, president of Boeing India, believes that Indian Airlines could benefit by adding more widebody aircraft to their fleet to meet the demands of non-stop international flying. He feels as the sector recovers from the Covid pandemic, the demand for widebodies in India for long-haul routes is expected to rise.
worldairlinenews.com

United to become first in aviation history to fly aircraft full of passengers using 100% sustainable fuel

United today will operate an unprecedented flight that will serve as a turning point in the industry’s effort to combat climate change: for the first time in aviation history, a commercial carrier will fly an aircraft full of passengers using 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Also today, United announced the second round of corporate participants in the airline’s Eco-Skies AllianceSM program to collectively contribute towards the purchase of SAF.
scitechdaily.com

Strange Things Happening in Earth’s Atmosphere: NASA Launches Rocket To Investigate Mysterious Area Above the North Pole

Strange things happen in Earth’s atmosphere at high latitudes. Around local noon, when the Sun is at its highest point, a funnel-shaped gap in our planet’s magnetic field passes overhead. Earth’s magnetic field shields us from the solar wind, the stream of charged particles spewing off the Sun. The gap in that field, called the polar cusp, allows the solar wind a direct line of access to Earth’s atmosphere.
healththoroughfare.com

Moderna CEO Releases Important Statement About Omicron Covid Variant

The latest and most significant Covid variant, Omicron, has been making headlines all over the place. Check out the latest reports about the new variant of Covid below. It’s been just revealed by MarketWatch that Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel has left no doubt about his approach to the emergence of the new omicron coronavirus variant.
Business Insider

Why companies like Amazon, Walmart, and Target have taken a new approach to returns by letting customers keep what they bought, even after issuing refunds

Major retailers are offering a new choice to customers for some returns: Keep the refunded merchandise. For lower-cost items, it doesn't make financial sense for large retailers to process the physical return. Walmart and Target confirmed as much to The Wall Street Journal earlier this year. Some of America's largest...
The Independent

Airlines told to keep data on travelers from southern Africa

Federal health officials are requiring airlines to gather contact-tracing information on passengers heading to the U.S. who have been in southern Africa in the previous two weeks.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday that it issued the latest requirement “to prevent the importation and spread of a communicable disease of public health importance.”The directive follows President Joe Biden’s order that bars most foreign nationals from entering the U.S. if they have been in southern Africa, where the omicron variant of COVID-19 was first reported. The ban does not apply to American citizens or permanent U.S. residents who have...
CBS Denver

Denver International Airport One Of 3 Worst U.S. Airports For On-Time Departures

(CBS4) – Consumer advocates say airlines are cancelling and delaying flights far too often, and travelers heading through Denver International Airport are some of the most likely to face problems. A passenger looks out at arriving planes at Denver International Airport in Denver, Colorado, U.S., on Thursday, April 8, 2021. U.S. airlines are bringing back more pilots as they prepare for an expected travel rebound. Photographer: Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg via Getty Images New research from the CoPIRG Foundation shows that since 2020, Denver International Airport, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport were the worst airports for on-time departures in the country....
WKBN

Island turns into open-air lab for tech-savvy volcanologists

Scientists from around the world are flocking to La Palma, one of Spain’s Canary Islands in the Atlantic Ocean, to take advantage of a volcanic eruption happening just an hour’s drive from an international airport and the safety of being able to work under the escort of military brigades.
CBS Chicago

United Airlines Flight From Chicago Marks 1st With Sustainable Fuel In 1 Engine

CHICAGO (CBS)– A United Airlines flight from Chicago to Washington was the first commercial flight carrying passengers to fly on 100% sustainable fuel in one of its engines. This is a first in aviation. United says the flight showed how the sustainable fuel has the potential to match the performance of petroleum-based fuel, with a fraction of its carbon footprint.
AFP

NASA astronauts complete ISS spacewalk

Two NASA astronauts have completed the 13th spacewalk at the International Space Station (ISS) this year, the agency said, days after the event was postponed over a debris risk. Astronauts Thomas Marshburn and Kayla Barron headed outside the space laboratory on Thursday, replacing a faulty antenna and restoring its capability. "It was awesome!" Barron said after completing her first spacewalk, according to a tweet NASA posted. The duo also "did some get-ahead tasks for future spacewalks," the US agency said, adding that the astronauts returned to the station after six hours and 32 minutes.
