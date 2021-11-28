Airplane Magazine part 148 Grumman F6F Hellcat PIPER NAVAJO ORBIS

When astronauts first landed on the moon in 1969, they were ferried from the orbiting Apollo command module to the lunar surface in the lunar module, a spacecraft built in Bethpage by Grumman Corp. The aerospace giant disappeared from Long Island after merging with Northrop in 1994, but the Grumman name — as part of Virginia-based Northrop Grumman — is returning to the moon. Northrop Grumman has been named lead contractor for the Lunar Terrain Vehicle, which will transport NASA astronauts around the lunar surface after a planned 2024 moon landing. At the time of the first moon landing, Grumman was Long Island’s largest corporate employer with about 35,000 workers.

BETHPAGE, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO