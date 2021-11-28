ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Airplane Magazine part 148 Grumman F6F Hellcat PIPER NAVAJO ORBIS

collectables.bid
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAirplane Magazine part 148 Grumman F6F Hellcat PIPER NAVAJO ORBIS Very good. Light scuffing and writing on cover. Please see large photo for more information and view condition. More info Produced by ORBIS and Aerospace...

collectables.bid

Comments / 0

scitechdaily.com

Strange Things Happening in Earth’s Atmosphere: NASA Launches Rocket To Investigate Mysterious Area Above the North Pole

Strange things happen in Earth’s atmosphere at high latitudes. Around local noon, when the Sun is at its highest point, a funnel-shaped gap in our planet’s magnetic field passes overhead. Earth’s magnetic field shields us from the solar wind, the stream of charged particles spewing off the Sun. The gap in that field, called the polar cusp, allows the solar wind a direct line of access to Earth’s atmosphere.
ASTRONOMY
Newsday

Tech Bytes: Grumman returns to moon — in name only

When astronauts first landed on the moon in 1969, they were ferried from the orbiting Apollo command module to the lunar surface in the lunar module, a spacecraft built in Bethpage by Grumman Corp. The aerospace giant disappeared from Long Island after merging with Northrop in 1994, but the Grumman name — as part of Virginia-based Northrop Grumman — is returning to the moon. Northrop Grumman has been named lead contractor for the Lunar Terrain Vehicle, which will transport NASA astronauts around the lunar surface after a planned 2024 moon landing. At the time of the first moon landing, Grumman was Long Island’s largest corporate employer with about 35,000 workers.
BETHPAGE, NY
Inverse

An asteroid three times as tall as the is wobbling to Earth

An asteroid is headed towards Earth, wobbling its way to our planet like a football thrown across the universe. Asteroid 2003 SD220 is a highly elongated, tumbling space rock three times as tall as the Empire State Building and almost as tall as Dubai’s Burj Khalifa (the tallest building in the world). The asteroid is making its closest approach on December 17, where it will come within 3 million miles of Earth. That’s about 14 times the distance between Earth and its Moon.
ASTRONOMY
#Orbis#Navajo#Grumman F6f Hellcat#Piper#Info Airplane Magazine#Aerospace Publishing
WEHT/WTVW

We tested 3 popular toys for first graders — here are the best options

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Throughout the past year, my first grader has pointed to commercials featuring toys on his wish list or come home from school telling me about the latest must-have gadgets. While I thought I was tucking away that crucial information to help make the holidays a […]
SHOPPING
AFP

NASA awards $415 mn to fund three commercial space stations

NASA on Thursday awarded three companies hundreds of millions of dollars to develop commercial space stations it hopes will eventually replace the International Space Station, which is due to retire around the end of the decade. Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin, aerospace company Nanoracks and defense contractor Northrop Grumman won $130 million, $160 million and $125.6 million contracts respectively to develop their orbital outposts. A fourth company, Axiom Space, was previously awarded a $140 million contract. The US space agency is increasingly turning to private industry to develop hardware it once made itself, in order to reduce costs and to focus on its ambitious goals, which include building habitats on the Moon and preparing for a crewed mission to Mars.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

NASA astronauts complete ISS spacewalk

Two NASA astronauts have completed the 13th spacewalk at the International Space Station (ISS) this year, the agency said, days after the event was postponed over a debris risk. Astronauts Thomas Marshburn and Kayla Barron headed outside the space laboratory on Thursday, replacing a faulty antenna and restoring its capability. "It was awesome!" Barron said after completing her first spacewalk, according to a tweet NASA posted. The duo also "did some get-ahead tasks for future spacewalks," the US agency said, adding that the astronauts returned to the station after six hours and 32 minutes.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WREG

Debris alert postpones NASA spacewalk

(AP) — NASA has called off Tuesday’s planned spacewalk due to the threat of space debris. The space agency got a warning overnight. “Due to the lack of opportunity to properly assess the risk it could pose to the astronauts, teams have decided to delay the Nov. 30 spacewalk until more information is available,” NASA […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS Denver

Future Leaders Winner Setting Up Bright Future In Aerospace Engineering

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – Every month throughout the school year, CBS4, along with our partners at PDC Energy, honor a high school student who excels in science, technology, engineering, or math, STEM. The Future Leaders award comes with $1,000 and a profile on CBS4 News. (credit CBS) The November winner is Alex Bostley, a senior at STEM Highlands Ranch. He calls calculus his favorite class, and is inspired by aerospace engineering. He is currently building a catapult. “We go through and we create different projects under the specifications that they give us,” Bostley told CBS4. The catapult is one of the projects he’s...
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO
Business Insider

See inside the civilian version of a popular military aircraft that's a cross between a helicopter and an airplane, the Leonardo AW609

Leonardo's AW609 can take off and land like a helicopter and fly like an airplane. Tiltrotor technology has limited civilian use, but the military has long used similar aircraft. Downtown-to-downtown service is one of the potential uses for the aircraft type. Vertical flight has historically been the domain of helicopters,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

