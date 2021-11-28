Airplane Magazine part 148 Grumman F6F Hellcat PIPER NAVAJO ORBIS

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – Every month throughout the school year, CBS4, along with our partners at PDC Energy, honor a high school student who excels in science, technology, engineering, or math, STEM. The Future Leaders award comes with $1,000 and a profile on CBS4 News.
(credit CBS)
The November winner is Alex Bostley, a senior at STEM Highlands Ranch. He calls calculus his favorite class, and is inspired by aerospace engineering. He is currently building a catapult.
“We go through and we create different projects under the specifications that they give us,” Bostley told CBS4.
The catapult is one of the projects he’s...
