Airplane Magazine part 8 Boeing B-52, McDonnell Douglas DC-9 MD-80 ORBIS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAirplane Magazine part 8 Boeing B-52, McDonnell Douglas DC-9 MD-80 ORBIS Condition: Very good. Writing on cover , some light handling marks. Please see large photo for more information and view condition Produced by ORBIS and Aerospace Publishing in the 1980s and early...

airportspotting.com

Preserving Boeing 727 PP-VLD and a Part of VARIG History

Diogo Monteiro writes about an important icon of Brazilian aviation and the attempts to save a vintage airliner. Main image (c) Douglas Germano. Brazil, a country extremely rich in aeronautical culture, is full of stories and events that have marked the history of aviation. Starting with the historic flight of Santos Dumont, to the Brazilian aircraft manufacturer, Embraer. Brazil has aviation in its DNA and this was quite notorious in the golden years of aviation in the last century.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
worldairlinenews.com

United to become first in aviation history to fly aircraft full of passengers using 100% sustainable fuel

United today will operate an unprecedented flight that will serve as a turning point in the industry’s effort to combat climate change: for the first time in aviation history, a commercial carrier will fly an aircraft full of passengers using 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Also today, United announced the second round of corporate participants in the airline’s Eco-Skies AllianceSM program to collectively contribute towards the purchase of SAF.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
airwaysmag.com

Today in Aviation: American Airlines Introduces the Douglas DC-7

MIAMI – Today in Aviation, American Airlines (AA) introduced its first Douglas DC-7 (N305AA) into transcontinental service in 1953. The inaugural flight was operated from New York Idelwild to Los Angeles (LAX). By doing so, AA became the first airline to provide non-stop transcontinental service in both directions. Trans World...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
healththoroughfare.com

Moderna CEO Releases Important Statement About Omicron Covid Variant

The latest and most significant Covid variant, Omicron, has been making headlines all over the place. Check out the latest reports about the new variant of Covid below. It’s been just revealed by MarketWatch that Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel has left no doubt about his approach to the emergence of the new omicron coronavirus variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

NASA awards $415 mn to fund three commercial space stations

NASA on Thursday awarded three companies hundreds of millions of dollars to develop commercial space stations it hopes will eventually replace the International Space Station, which is due to retire around the end of the decade. Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin, aerospace company Nanoracks and defense contractor Northrop Grumman won $130 million, $160 million and $125.6 million contracts respectively to develop their orbital outposts. A fourth company, Axiom Space, was previously awarded a $140 million contract. The US space agency is increasingly turning to private industry to develop hardware it once made itself, in order to reduce costs and to focus on its ambitious goals, which include building habitats on the Moon and preparing for a crewed mission to Mars.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS Chicago

United Airlines Flight From Chicago Marks 1st With Sustainable Fuel In 1 Engine

CHICAGO (CBS)– A United Airlines flight from Chicago to Washington was the first commercial flight carrying passengers to fly on 100% sustainable fuel in one of its engines. This is a first in aviation. United says the flight showed how the sustainable fuel has the potential to match the performance of petroleum-based fuel, with a fraction of its carbon footprint.
CHICAGO, IL
Reuters

International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk

MOSCOW, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The International Space Station performed a manoeuvre on Friday to temporarily swerve away from a fragment of a U.S. launch vehicle, the head of Russia's space agency said. Dmitry Rogozin, who heads Roscosmos, said the station's orbit dropped by 310 metres (339 yards) for less...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Omicron and payrolls (TGIF)

A look at the day ahead from Sujata Rao. Today's non-farm payrolls, a reliable monthly snapshot of the U.S. employment picture, almost comes as an anti-climax. A more timely indicator, weekly jobless benefits rolls released on Thursday, showed a sub-2 million figure for the first time since last March and layoffs at three-decade lows read more .
ECONOMY
Interesting Engineering

Boeing's B-52 Bombers Took Down Fighter Jets in Vietnam War Dogfights

Designed in the late 1940s, Boeing's B-52 is one of the most revered aircraft in aviation history. Known for their ability to fly around the world without the need to refuel, these magnificent aircraft also carry a heavy payload that can break the proverbial back of adversaries. What many don't know is the fact that high-flying bombers also engaged in dogfights in their early days and came out on top as well.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
gamingideology.com

Xbox News: PMDG Douglas DC-6 Available Today in Microsoft Flight Simulator

Classic airliner from the “Golden Age of Aviation” comes to the Microsoft Flight Simulator Marketplace. Created by the renowned development team at PMDG Simulations, the Douglas DC-6 for Microsoft Flight Simulator offers a feature-rich, highly detailed simulation packed with realism and authenticity. Created using one of the world’s last remaining...
TECHNOLOGY
ftnnews.com

Qatar Airways Welcomes First Boeing B777-9 Aircraft to Doha

Qatar Airways today showcased its role as a global launch customer for the latest generation Boeing 777-9 aircraft after welcoming the ultra-modern, fuel efficient jet to Doha International Airport (DIA). A host of VIP guests joined Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, to share in...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

