ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Estate Planning: Catching up on readers' questions

By Christopher Yugo Times Columnist
NWI.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQ: Can you leave a home to more than one person? Will it cause any problems?. A: Yes; you can leave a piece of property to more than one person. Will it cause problems is more a difficult question to answer. Keep in mind that if more than one...

www.nwitimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

8 steps to tidy up your estate plan now

While estate planning can be emotionally taxing, since you must consider a time after your own passing, it is important to be proactive, both for yourself and for loved ones. Here are a few items to consider when working through your affairs. Confirm your plan is accurate and up to...
KTEN.com

Is it Better to Have Property or Cash?

Originally Posted On: https://www.dohardmoney.com/is-it-better-to-have-property-or-cash/. Property usually provides better long-term returns, but cash is liquid and flexible. Let’s talk about which one is better for you to focus on. The question of whether it is better to buy property or hold cash is one I get all too often. The truth...
BUSINESS
wealthmanagement.com

The Modernization of Estate Planning

The wealth management industry is in the midst of a technological transformation as firms look toward technology to address challenges with profit growth, changing demographics and operational efficiency. This phenomenon is particularly noticeable in estate planning, an area long overdue for disruption that currently requires wealth managers to spend resources...
ECONOMY
niagaranow.com

SORE designs housing plan for Rand Estate

Group's proposal includes 71 homes and preserves heritage features on historic property. There's a new proposal for a subdivision on part of the historic Rand Estate, but it's not from the developer Solmar (Niagara 2) Inc. Save Our Rand Estate, the grassroots Niagara-on-the-Lake group known as SORE, has come up...
NIAGARA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Estate Planning
theleadernews.com

‘Tis the season for estate planning

For many, estate planning seems like Scrooge at the beginning of "A Christmas Carol." They think it’s about minimizing taxes, protecting wealth, and keeping a close count on the family treasure. But in reality, estate planning is an embodiment of the holiday spirit. It’s prioritizing your loved ones, their futures, and your shared values.
ECONOMY
Washington Post

Reverse mortgage not working out? Here are some options.

Q: I guess it may be too late, but figured I’d ask. We did a reverse mortgage. We got almost no cash out of it, but it is eating up whatever equity remains with our loan that has an effective interest rate of almost 5 percent. Is there anything we can do? Thank you.
REAL ESTATE
retechnology.com

Can a Buyer Back Out of a Home Purchase Contract?

Ever have a buyer client that wanted to back out of their contract? Share the article below with them to help them understand the legal ramifications and what their options are:. In an intense seller's market, it's not unusual to see buyers waive contingencies or place an offer on a...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Commercial Observer

5 Questions With Professional Bank CEO On Lending in a Commercial Real Estate Boom

Professional Bank has been growing quickly, an expansion fueled by its focus on commercial real estate lending in South Florida. The bank, headquartered in Coral Gables, has $2.6 billion in assets, and nine branches in South Florida. As of mid-2021, Professional Bank had $875 million in commercial real estate loans on its books. That was up from $778 million six months earlier.
REAL ESTATE
Duxbury Clipper

Reader’s View: Farm plan must be able to stand up to rigorous review

Regarding Article 5 of the recent Town Meeting, the petition was changed at town meeting to request the Conservation Commission present a plan for the Delorenzo property prior to clearing. It sounded like nearly half the voters were in support of the petition, though a two-thirds majority was needed. Joe...
AGRICULTURE
Inc.com

Insuring Their Future: Estate Planning Considerations for Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs take steps to insure their businesses, homes, and employees. But many overlook insuring their family's future. According to a 2021 study by Caring.com and YouGov on how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected Americans' views on estate planning, two out of three adults do not have a will. And, for the first time, 18- to 34-year-olds are more likely to have a will than 35- to 54-year-olds.
ECONOMY
Retirement Daily

Everyone Needs an Estate Plan

Every individual needs some form of an estate plan to protect their wishes and loved ones. Your estate consists of everything that you own (aka your assets), and although death may seem far away, it is never too soon to get your estate plan in order. Estate planning is the process of making arrangements for your incapacitation or death, including deciding who your assets will go to, stating the type of end-of-life care you wish to receive and designating a person who will be responsible for executing your requests. You are never too young to start making these arrangements, and the process does not need to be complicated or expensive.
ECONOMY
Covington News

LETTER: Reader poses several questions concerning property taxes and collections

Did y’all receive your thoughtful, (yet later than usual), Happy Holiday, Forced Offering, property tax bill from Scrooge, (I mean), the Commissioner’s Office? Just in time for Christmas! Yay, just what we all were wishing for, huh? Some came with sweet little notes addressing some of us elderly or disabled folks, (but not me), explaining the delay in the bill and why some older people were receiving discounts & tax breaks. You should see the form letter I received from Marcus Jordan’s office earlier this year. Without too much detail, these are the words that cropped up: execution (four times), against (twice), lien, penalty, acrue. All wording to break, intimidate and wreak fear. (I know, I make it my point to try and master the meanings of words and their affects for good, not evil). And just because I told them I wouldn’t pay the $1,000 school tax I didn’t owe. I did let him know he needed to tone down the wording if he was working toward any kind of complacency from anybody.
INCOME TAX
Forbes

Estate Planning Considerations For Business Leaders

Estate Planning & Probate Lawyer. Founder of Morgan Legal Group, P.C. Represents clients in probate & estate planning matters. 212-561-4299. When the chairman and CEO of Scholastic Corp., M. Richard Robinson Jr., died in June, his succession plan was a surprise to many. Instead of naming his family as inheritors of the publisher, "control went to Iole Lucchese, Scholastic’s chief strategy officer," according to the Wall Street Journal.
ECONOMY
wealthmanagement.com

The Impact of Divorce on Estate Planning And Wealth Management

Births, deaths, marriages and divorces reshape the definition of “family” for individuals on a constant basis. It’s no wonder, then, that family law and estate planning often go hand in hand. Estate planners and divorce attorneys alike are often presented with “what if” questions that span both areas of law. Here, we explore a few common questions estate-planning professionals may have when guiding clients faced with these life transitions. The goal is to help clients make decisions that.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Chicago Sun-Times

Estate planning: When a will won’t work

A will allows you to distribute your worldly goods, select a guardian for minor children and name an executor to carry out your wishes. But you should be aware of what a will can’t or shouldn’t do, particularly if you’re drafting your own without a lawyer, or you could unknowingly make a mistake that upends your estate plan.
ECONOMY
ABC4

Buying or selling? The housing forecast for 2022 revealed

(ABC4) – The housing market in 2021 proved to be a competitive one. As the year comes to a close, some prospective buyers and sellers may be left wondering what’s to come for 2022. Realtor.com has revealed their housing forecast for 2022 and they anticipate an energetic year ahead for buyers, especially first-timers. Americans will […]
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy