Estate Planning: Catching up on readers' questions

Did y’all receive your thoughtful, (yet later than usual), Happy Holiday, Forced Offering, property tax bill from Scrooge, (I mean), the Commissioner’s Office? Just in time for Christmas! Yay, just what we all were wishing for, huh? Some came with sweet little notes addressing some of us elderly or disabled folks, (but not me), explaining the delay in the bill and why some older people were receiving discounts & tax breaks. You should see the form letter I received from Marcus Jordan’s office earlier this year. Without too much detail, these are the words that cropped up: execution (four times), against (twice), lien, penalty, acrue. All wording to break, intimidate and wreak fear. (I know, I make it my point to try and master the meanings of words and their affects for good, not evil). And just because I told them I wouldn’t pay the $1,000 school tax I didn’t owe. I did let him know he needed to tone down the wording if he was working toward any kind of complacency from anybody.

INCOME TAX ・ 13 DAYS AGO