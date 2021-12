CINCINNATI (AP) — No. 3 Cincinnati will try to keep its College Football Playoff dream alive on Saturday against one of the better teams in the American Athletic Conference. The Bearcats' matchup with SMU may not have the same luster as it would have had before the Mustangs dropped out of the AP Top 25 after Week 10, but there’s still a lot at stake. Besides staying in the CFP conversations, Cincinnati (10-0, 6-0 AAC, No. 5 CFP) can clinch a berth in the conference championship game.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 13 DAYS AGO