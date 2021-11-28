Dolphin (GameCube & Wii Emulator) v.5.0-15520 - For the gamers - Download

It looks like it'll be along time before Cyberpunk 2077 appears in Xbox Game Pass. Earlier rumors were denied by Adam Kicinski. Just over a week ago, an interesting rumor circulated the web. It claimed that Cyberpunk 2077 will soon be available in Xbox Game Pass, which was allegedly indicated by the use of a clip from the game in the promo material for the xCloud service. However, we already know that we'll have to wait a bit longer for the introduction of CD Projekt RED's game to the group of titles available within the subscription.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO