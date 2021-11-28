Dolphin (GameCube & Wii Emulator) v.5.0-15520 - For the gamers - Download

Console boxed editions of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition have been delayed. Owners of Nintendo consoles will have to wait for it the longest. According to the tradition of the 2021 season, another game has been delayed. This time we are talking about Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition or, to be more precise, its boxed edition. Rockstar Games on Twitter announced that physical editions for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PS4 will be released on December 17and not 7.12, as previously announced. Nintendo Switch owners will have to wait until early next year.
Comments / 0