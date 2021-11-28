ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Dolphin (GameCube & Wii Emulator) v.5.0-15520 - For the gamers - Download

By Editorials
gamepressure.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDolphin is an emulator for two Nintendo video game consoles: the...

www.gamepressure.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

The PlayStation 5 will be available, once again, at Walmart starting at 3PM ET

Walmart is hosting yet another restock event for the PlayStation 5. The latest one is happening today at 3PM ET / 12PM PT. The retailer has seemingly alternated between offering consoles exclusively to those paying for its Walmart Plus plan and others that are a free-for-all for regular customers, comparatively speaking. Today’s restock fits in the latter category, so you can head over to Walmart’s site to get either the $499.99 PlayStation 5 console that has a Blu-ray disc drive or the $399.99 Digital Edition that omits the disk drive.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

New Video Games of December 2021 - Underwhelming Releases at End of Year

Nilly-willy, 2021 is coming to a conclusion, and we usually expect some of the biggest releases to come around Christmas. But the pandemic-induced shortage of big launches continues, and this December doesn't look very exciting. The final opponent enters the arena to meet the expectations of players and complete the...
VIDEO GAMES
vooks.net

Nintendo Download Updates (Week 46) The Pokémon One

Rightio, you’re all off playing Pokémon but the weekly eShop releases still need to be done. For folks who aren’t fans of Pokémon there’s still some stuff here – but yeah very slim week on the new release front otherwise. New release highlights: Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wii#Gamecube#Emulator#The Gamers#Dolphin Lrb
gamepressure.com

Farming Simulator 22 Ploughs Into Steam; Cyberpunk 2077 Makes a Comeback

The release of Farming Simulator 22 and the autumn sale on Steam decided the order of the best selling title of the last week. Cyberpunk 2077 returned to favour - can it be that CD Projekt RED has the worst period behind it?. Last week brought an interesting reshuffle on...
FIFA
gamepressure.com

DayZ Breaks Popularity Record on Steam

DayZ has set a new activity record on Steam. This is all the more impressive considering that it's been eight years since the game's release. Not much is being said about DayZ these days, but the game is actually experiencing a golden age. Bohemia Interactive's survival game has just set a new activity record on Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Risen - Risen FPS and aspect ratio fix v.1.0 - Game mod - Download

Risen FPS and aspect ratio fix is a mod for Risen, created by KonradAr. This one decade old game runs all too well on a modern computer, even on integrated graphics. The result of the game running too fast is too much thunder during storms and problems with the physics of the character in the game. Either your character disappears when trying to climb on ledges, or stops in mid-air when falling from heights.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

RPG Wartales from Northgard Devs Launches in Early Access

In a few hours, Steam's Early Access will see the launch of Wartales, a promising RPG from the devs of Northgard. Three regions, offering a total of about 30-45 hours of fun;. Wartales will go on sale this afternoon. The game by Shiro Games, devs of Northgard, combinies elements of strategy and RPG.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
gamepressure.com

Xbox Cloud Gaming Got Visual Improvement Features, but There's a Catch

The Xbox Cloud Gaming service has received another feature to improve visual quality. Unfortunately you can only use it in one browser. Although Xbox Cloud Gaming is not yet an outstandingly popular service, Microsoft is constantly developing it. The platform regularly receives new features and improvements. The latest of these is a feature called Clarity Boost.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Steam Card Farming Hype in Capcom Arcade Stadium

Unsurprisingly, the F2P game Capcom Arcade Stadium has risen to heights of popularity on Steam. This is due to easy genration of collectible cards. A rather large anomaly appeared on Steam. In the last few hours, Capcom Arcade Stadium has become one of the most popular titles on the platform. The reason for this is the massive "farming" of Steam cards by bots.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Company of Heroes 3 Free Pre-Alpha Launches Tomorrow

Relic Entertainment announced that Company of Heroes 3 pre-alpha tests will start tomorrow and will last until December 7. Those interested in Company of Heroes 3 will have the opportunity to try the title for free again. Relic Entertainment announced the start of public "pre-alpha" tests. They will start tomorrow at 9:00 AM PT and will last until December 6 to 8:00 PM PT.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Ubisoft Could Return to Releasing Games on Steam

There have been suggestions that Ubisoft intends to return to releasing new games on Steam after a hiatus of several years. Ubisoft's could return to releasing new games on Steam. This conclusion can be drawn from the changes in the database of Valve's store. Twitter account Gaming Updates and Countdowns...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Top 10 MMO Games to Play in 2021

Online gaming is going strong and experiencing its golden age. This is the best time to jump into the virtual world to play with or against other players. We help you choose the games that best suit your needs. The situation in the world has affected almost all aspects of...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Boxed Edition of GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition Delayed

Console boxed editions of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition have been delayed. Owners of Nintendo consoles will have to wait for it the longest. According to the tradition of the 2021 season, another game has been delayed. This time we are talking about Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition or, to be more precise, its boxed edition. Rockstar Games on Twitter announced that physical editions for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PS4 will be released on December 17and not 7.12, as previously announced. Nintendo Switch owners will have to wait until early next year.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Cyberpunk 2077 Not Coming to Game Pass Anytime Soon

It looks like it'll be along time before Cyberpunk 2077 appears in Xbox Game Pass. Earlier rumors were denied by Adam Kicinski. Just over a week ago, an interesting rumor circulated the web. It claimed that Cyberpunk 2077 will soon be available in Xbox Game Pass, which was allegedly indicated by the use of a clip from the game in the promo material for the xCloud service. However, we already know that we'll have to wait a bit longer for the introduction of CD Projekt RED's game to the group of titles available within the subscription.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

RPG Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong Delayed

Another RPG with Vampire: The Masquerade in the title just got delayed. Swansong will be released a few months longer than recently announced. World of Darkness hasn't had any luck with vampire games in recent years. Continuation of Bloodlines, despite "satisfactory" progress, still seems very far away. Also the release of Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong will take place later than previously assumed. New work of the devs of the warmly received The Council was to be released in February, but Big Bad Wolf and Nacon decided to delay the launch to May 19, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077 Will Gradually Receive Multiplayer Features

CD Projekt Group still plans to add multiplayer features to the Witcher and Cyberpunk brands, with their elements being introduced gradually. Today's financial summary of the CD Projekt Group included mentions of the plans of the Polish developer for its franchises. However, it was during the Q&A session with the company's CEO that a somewhat forgotten issue was raised. Adam Kicinski revealed that the company intends to gradually add multiplayer features to The Witcher and Cyberpunk.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Loom - Forge Chapter 1 - Full game - Download

Forge Chapter 1 is a free adventure game by Quill O'the Wisp. Forge is a fan-made sequel to Loom, LucasArts’ 1990 adventure-game masterpiece. Loom was supposed to have been followed by two additional stories, each following a different protagonist; but these games were sadly never made. Tidbits of their plots can be found online, but these are the only glimpses we have into what those games might have been. Feeling that Loom deserved continuation, we have chosen to carry on the story in the same vintage pixel-art style of the early 1990s.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Starfield on New Footage; Game World With Impressive Details

Bethesda has released a new video, in which the developers discuss aspects of the upcoming space sim Starfield. According to Todd Howard's promises, the game will offer stunning level of detail. Bethesda has released the first video in the Exploring Starfield series, which sheds some more light on the concept...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy