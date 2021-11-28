ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sammy Hagar tops the hennemusic Hot 10

By Bruce Henne
hennemusic.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSammy Hagar tops this week’s hennemusic Hot 10. The Red Rocker and guitarist Vic Johnson joined the Raiders House Band to perform a pair of songs at NFL Las Vegas Raiders home game on November 21. Read all about...

www.hennemusic.com

Guitar World Magazine

Watch Sammy Hagar, James Hetfield, John Mayer and Joe Satriani perform Piece of My Heart in new pro-shot footage from 2016

The star-studded rendition, which took place during the Acoustic-4-A-Cure concert five years ago, also featured Tommy Lee, Melissa Etheridge, Pat Monahan and Kris Kristofferson. Professionally shot footage from 2016’s Acoustic-4-A-Cure concert has been released, which sees an all-star lineup of John Mayer, Joe Satriani, James Hetfield, Sammy Hagar and more...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Sammy Hagar And The Circle Complete New Studio Album

(hennemusic) Sammy Hagar has revealed that he and The Circle have completed recording a new album. The Red Rocker shared the news in an interview with Joe Rock of San Antonio's classic rock station 106.7 The Eagle while promoting his upcoming "A Toast To Texas" tour. "Joe, do you wanna...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
antiMUSIC

Sammy Hagar Rocks Las Vegas Raiders' Halftime Show

(hennemusic) Sammy Hagar performed at halftime during the NFL Las Vegas Raiders home game this past Sunday, November 21st, and fan filmed footage of the jam has been shared online. The Red Rocker and guitarist Vic Johnson joined the Raiders House Band to deliver his 1982 single, "There's Only One...
NFL
Florida State
reviewjournal.com

Sammy Hagar on Raiders halftime gig: ‘I’m actually nervous’

Sammy Hagar leaves no venue unturned. He’s performed at his Cabo Wabo club at Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood, on the roof of Beer Park at Paris Las Vegas, and for six shows at The Strat Theater. And that’s just in the past two months. The Red Rocker is...
NFL
Las Vegas Herald

Sammy Hagar to perform at halftime on Sunday

HENDERSON, Nev. - Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and Grammy Award-winning artist Sammy Hagar will provide halftime entertainment this Sunday when the Raiders host Cincinnati at Allegiant Stadium. "It's going to be a blast to come out this weekend and rock the Raiders' halftime show," said Hagar. "I have...
NFL
Focus Daily News

Sammy Hagar & The Circle Heading Playing Four-City “A Toast To Texas” Tour In Dec.

Sammy Hagar and The Circle Come To DFW This Friday. Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar and his supergroup, The Circle, will take Texas by storm with “A Toast To Texas,” a four-concert run throughout the Lone Star State, in December. The tour is sponsored by Hagar’s new sparkling rum ready-to-drink (RTD) canned cocktails, Sammy’s Beach Bar Cocktail Co., which are launching in Texas in step with the shows.
TEXAS STATE
Robert Plant
Person
Alison Krauss
Person
Eddie Van Halen
Person
Wolfgang Van Halen
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Sammy Hagar
Person
Tony Iommi
Person
Seth Meyers
365thingsinhouston.com

Sammy Hagar & the Circle in Concert at House of Blues

The “I Can’t Drive 55” hard rocker joins fellow Van Halen member Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham (son of the famed Led Zeppelin drummer), and Vic Johnson for a set at the Downtown venue to promote their latest album, Lockdown 2020. Admission. Tickets range from $49.50 to $99.50. Order tickets or...
MUSIC
Mashed

Valerie Bertinelli Is Missing Eddie Van Halen As Son Celebrates Milestone

Actress and Food TV personality Valerie Bertinelli shares a close bond with her son, Wolfgang Van Halen. As discussed in Good Housekeeping, Bertinelli admits food helped the two connect with each other when Wolfie was a kid, and mom said she knew she could get her son interested in food by making sure that he was actively involved in the process. As the star recalled, "He would just sit in the kitchen with me and watch me do everything ... he would get really interested, and I would sneak him a bit of tofu or whatever it may be that we were cooking with that day."
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The 15 worst albums by classic bands, from Led Zeppelin to Queen

Rock’n’roll musicians have a habit of thinking of themselves like secular gods, but the truth is they’re not infallible. No matter how successful a band may or may not have been in the past, there’s never any guarantee their next record will live up to the heights they’ve previously scaled. Sometimes, everything that once went right just all goes wrong.There are often extenuating circumstances, of course. Band members may leave due to death, drugs or just good old-fashioned “musical differences”, or an ambitious new direction may turn out to be more like a swerve into oncoming traffic.Whatever the cause, the...
MUSIC
celebritypage.com

Sammy Hagar Rocks Las Vegas With Electrifying New Residency

Sammy Hagar, a rock and roll legend, is finally headlining Las Vegas!. For his first residency, Hagar is bringing his friends along with him to the STRAT Hotel, headlining what is literally called Sammy and Friends. Since November 14th, Sammy's been rocking the stage, and according to him, he's having the absolute time of his life.
CELEBRITIES
