“Lasagna Love” Looking for Volunteers to Provide a Meal
5 days ago
Happy Thanksgiving During this time of giving thanks, Lasagna Love wants you to know that we are grateful for the many volunteers who have joined us to feed families, spread kindness and strengthen communities. We are a global collection of volunteers...
Hundreds of area residents will be able to have a turkey dinner with the traditional trimmings thanks to a giveaway Thursday in St. Joseph. People lined up outside of Second Harvest Community Food Bank as part of the organization’s annual Turkey Day giveaway. Second Harvest has been handing out hundreds of turkeys the week before Thanksgiving for more than a decade. This year, a total of 750 birds were handed out — 650 at Second Harvest’s building in St. Joseph and 100 in Leavenworth, Kansas.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Small Business Council of Rochester is looking for volunteers to help feed people in need for Thanksgiving. According to the council, it is currently experiencing a volunteer shortage for the first time. Organizers are asking for help Saturday morning to unload trucks that are delivering Thanksgiving food to non-profit organizations.
Benevilla, the West Valley’s premier family services nonprofit, will provide complementary, freshly prepared holiday meals to go again this year for both the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays at Birt’s Bistro for those in the community who lack access or not have the means to make their own nutritious holiday dinner or might otherwise be alone.
With Thanksgiving almost here, you may be spending more the longer you wait to pick up food or travel. Plus see the latest testimony in the Ahmaud Arbery slaying trial and updates on Rocky Creek spill.
Gifts of Love for Meals on Wheels recipients are in full swing. These are all seniors, individuals with disabilities, or veterans who otherwise would go without this holiday season and who’ll most likely spend the holidays alone. Your gift will mean the world to them, & for less than $25, it will help make their Christmas just a little brighter. To adopt, stop by Paris Coffee Company or South Main Iron and pick out an adoption card. All cards are due back to one of the adoption sites by Dec 10.
Meals on Wheels of Texoma won't be delivering Thanksgiving meals on the actual holiday but that doesn't mean those who get the nutritional service won't get a holiday meal. That meal will include turkey and all of the trimmings including stuffing, mashed potatoes, dressing, green bean casserole, cranberries, and pumpkin pie.
From Saturday through Monday, Helena Food Share planned to distribute 1,300 of the 3,046 holiday meals purchased through community donations as part of this year's Turkey Challenge Food Drive. Volunteers spent the weekend loading turkeys, potatoes, carrots, onions, squash, and other holiday food staples into carts that were wheeled to customers' vehicles. Among the volunteers were representatives of Carroll College, the DECA student organization, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana and Helena Gold Rush Lions Club. Christmas meals will be delivered on Dec. 20. Visit https://helenafoodshare.org/get-help/holiday-meal-share/ to sign up for a meal.
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW)– Business owners in Lumberton joined together to donate more than 1,000 Thanksgiving meals Thursday. Justin Herring, the owner of Top That Dessert Bar, said he wanted to put the event together after seeing families he knew lose the person who normally organized their Thanksgiving dinner. “Every day it’s like, ‘Rest in peace […]
The Docare Foundation will hold a Thanksgiving Dinner with the Homeless People event at noon Nov. 25 at the Docare Foundation Cafeteria, 111 Bain St. in Greensboro. The event is for families without homes, low-income families, the underserved and students. The nonprofit's sole purpose is to end food insecurity, homelessness...
Alpine Chapel will again be serving Thanksgiving meals this year, though they will be available for pickup the day before the holiday on Wednesday. Like last year, those interested in receiving a meal can pick them up at the church on Aspen Street. “We would love to serve the community...
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) -- Veterans of Foreign Wars hosted a Thanksgiving meal for the community. This is an annual event where anyone is welcomed to join for a free Sunday lunch. VFW lifetime member, Norman Erkie, stated they publicized the event as best they could so that many can have a free meal. "This time of year, I think that's very important, "he said.
NORTH SHELBY – Asbury United Methodist Church is preparing to pack thousands of meals for people in need around the world. Asbury’s December Mission of the Month is Rise Against Hunger, a global movement to end hunger through feeding programs and to respond to crises by deploying aid to affected areas.
Habersham County citizens are putting on a free Thanksgiving dinner at Cornelia Community House on Thursday, where anyone who would like a hot meal is welcome to come by and get a meal for themselves and their family members. The free dinner isn’t put together by an organization, it’s a...
Mary Doucet, Evelyn Fontenot, Dot Linscombe and Katy Vincent are Sulphur residents who volunteer their time cooking and serving daily meals to community members through Open Door Biker Church. The church serves meals to homeless and low-income individuals Monday through Saturday. “As long as the church has been here, it’s...
For many people, the upcoming holiday is about gathering around the table with family and friends to give thanks for many blessings in life. Heather and Jason Godwin, of Van Alstyne, think that should be true at the Texoma Family Shelter as well. For the past several years, the couple...
Thanksgiving generally revolves around food; but for kids or adults with disabilities, that can be challenging. Tuesday night, volunteers in Cleveland served up just about everything to allow many different types of people to gather and eat. Not everyone enjoys a traditional Thanksgiving meal, so when you throw in pizza,...
