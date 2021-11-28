“Lasagna Love” Looking for Volunteers to Provide a Meal

Gifts of Love for Meals on Wheels recipients are in full swing. These are all seniors, individuals with disabilities, or veterans who otherwise would go without this holiday season and who’ll most likely spend the holidays alone. Your gift will mean the world to them, & for less than $25, it will help make their Christmas just a little brighter. To adopt, stop by Paris Coffee Company or South Main Iron and pick out an adoption card. All cards are due back to one of the adoption sites by Dec 10.

CHARITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO