“Lasagna Love” Looking for Volunteers to Provide a Meal

whitewaterbanner.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy Thanksgiving During this time of giving thanks, Lasagna Love wants you to know that we are grateful for the many volunteers who have joined us to feed families, spread kindness and strengthen communities. We are a global collection of volunteers...

newspressnow.com

Turkey Day provides holiday meals to local families

Hundreds of area residents will be able to have a turkey dinner with the traditional trimmings thanks to a giveaway Thursday in St. Joseph. People lined up outside of Second Harvest Community Food Bank as part of the organization’s annual Turkey Day giveaway. Second Harvest has been handing out hundreds of turkeys the week before Thanksgiving for more than a decade. This year, a total of 750 birds were handed out — 650 at Second Harvest’s building in St. Joseph and 100 in Leavenworth, Kansas.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
spectrumlocalnews.com

Volunteers needed to unload meals for people in need in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Small Business Council of Rochester is looking for volunteers to help feed people in need for Thanksgiving. According to the council, it is currently experiencing a volunteer shortage for the first time. Organizers are asking for help Saturday morning to unload trucks that are delivering Thanksgiving food to non-profit organizations.
ROCHESTER, NY
yourvalley.net

Benevilla provides meals for holidays

Benevilla, the West Valley’s premier family services nonprofit, will provide complementary, freshly prepared holiday meals to go again this year for both the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays at Birt’s Bistro for those in the community who lack access or not have the means to make their own nutritious holiday dinner or might otherwise be alone.
SURPRISE, AZ
easttexasradio.com

Gifts Of Love For Paris Meals On Wheels

Gifts of Love for Meals on Wheels recipients are in full swing. These are all seniors, individuals with disabilities, or veterans who otherwise would go without this holiday season and who’ll most likely spend the holidays alone. Your gift will mean the world to them, & for less than $25, it will help make their Christmas just a little brighter. To adopt, stop by Paris Coffee Company or South Main Iron and pick out an adoption card. All cards are due back to one of the adoption sites by Dec 10.
Independent Record

Helena Turkey Challenge provides thousands of holiday meals

From Saturday through Monday, Helena Food Share planned to distribute 1,300 of the 3,046 holiday meals purchased through community donations as part of this year's Turkey Challenge Food Drive. Volunteers spent the weekend loading turkeys, potatoes, carrots, onions, squash, and other holiday food staples into carts that were wheeled to customers' vehicles. Among the volunteers were representatives of Carroll College, the DECA student organization, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana and Helena Gold Rush Lions Club. Christmas meals will be delivered on Dec. 20. Visit https://helenafoodshare.org/get-help/holiday-meal-share/ to sign up for a meal.
WBTW News13

Lumberton businesses provide 1,000 free Thanksgiving meals

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW)– Business owners in Lumberton joined together to donate more than 1,000 Thanksgiving meals Thursday. Justin Herring, the owner of Top That Dessert Bar, said he wanted to put the event together after seeing families he knew lose the person who normally organized their Thanksgiving dinner. “Every day it’s like, ‘Rest in peace […]
LUMBERTON, NC
greensboro.com

Volunteers needed to assist with holiday meal for the homeless

The Docare Foundation will hold a Thanksgiving Dinner with the Homeless People event at noon Nov. 25 at the Docare Foundation Cafeteria, 111 Bain St. in Greensboro. The event is for families without homes, low-income families, the underserved and students. The nonprofit's sole purpose is to end food insecurity, homelessness...
GREENSBORO, NC
The Daily Planet

Alpine Chapel providing Thanksgiving meals Wednesday

Alpine Chapel will again be serving Thanksgiving meals this year, though they will be available for pickup the day before the holiday on Wednesday. Like last year, those interested in receiving a meal can pick them up at the church on Aspen Street. “We would love to serve the community...
TELLURIDE, CO
KTEN.com

VFW provides Sherman with free meal

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) -- Veterans of Foreign Wars hosted a Thanksgiving meal for the community. This is an annual event where anyone is welcomed to join for a free Sunday lunch. VFW lifetime member, Norman Erkie, stated they publicized the event as best they could so that many can have a free meal. "This time of year, I think that's very important, "he said.
SHERMAN, TX
Shelby Reporter

Asbury UMC seeking volunteers for meal packing event

NORTH SHELBY – Asbury United Methodist Church is preparing to pack thousands of meals for people in need around the world. Asbury’s December Mission of the Month is Rise Against Hunger, a global movement to end hunger through feeding programs and to respond to crises by deploying aid to affected areas.
nowhabersham.com

Habersham County volunteers to put on free Thanksgiving meal

Habersham County citizens are putting on a free Thanksgiving dinner at Cornelia Community House on Thursday, where anyone who would like a hot meal is welcome to come by and get a meal for themselves and their family members. The free dinner isn’t put together by an organization, it’s a...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
Lake Charles American Press

Volunteers provide the daily meals at Open Door Biker Church

Mary Doucet, Evelyn Fontenot, Dot Linscombe and Katy Vincent are Sulphur residents who volunteer their time cooking and serving daily meals to community members through Open Door Biker Church. The church serves meals to homeless and low-income individuals Monday through Saturday. “As long as the church has been here, it’s...
SULPHUR, LA

