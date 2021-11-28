The ‘TRIC’ of fostering rural prosperity

Inside gated golf (2-18 hole courses), swim (2), tennis, pickle ball, gym (2), bocce, hiking, views, club house dining (4) and more community. Backs up to natural space, only one home next door with privacy wall. This immaculate 2BR-2Bath-Office/Den has laundry, 2 car garage, and front courtyard for stunning Sunsets and rear courtyard for morning coffee/tea at Sunrise. Lots of social activities, or privacy if you choose. Option to include electric (capped), gas, water, sewer, garbage, hi-speed internet, pest, yard maintenance at $3200 per month. No smoking. $250 and $75 non-refundable transfer fees for gate, golf, gyms, pools, clubhouses, social membership access.
