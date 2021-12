Let there be light — in your life, your home, and on the wick of every candle on your menorah. That's right, Hanukkah is here. With dreidels spinning next to cups of sour cream (for the latkes, of course), your family has plans to yet again commemorate the beauty of miracles. After all, this holiday is all about honoring the rededication of Jerusalem's Second Temple. All you need are some of the best captions for Hanukkah 2021, because you love this holiday season a latke and it wouldn't hurt to spread that cheer on social media, right?

CELEBRATIONS ・ 8 DAYS AGO