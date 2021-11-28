ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold's Gains Get Marred As Biden Bonks Brainard

Cover picture for the article¦ Indeed literally at the top: the above Gold Scoreboard displays valuation having crossed above the $4,000/oz. threshold; and yet you can own Gold for a fraction of that at $1,792/oz given yesterday's (Friday's) settle; "Got Gold?" ¦ Both wrong -- and moreover shocked -- we were over Biden's...

manisteenews.com

Powell: Fed 'not at all sure' inflation will fade next year

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a fresh sign of his growing concerns about inflation, Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday that the Federal Reserve can't be sure that price increases will slow in the second half of next year as many economists expect. Powell told the House Financial Services Committee that most...
Gold slides over 1% on bets hawkish Fed tilt may stem inflation

New York (Dec 2) - Gold dropped more than 1% to a one-month low on Thursday, as investors latched on to signs of a seemingly hawkish tilt in U.S. monetary policy that could rein in rising consumer prices in future. Spot gold XAU= was down 0.9% at $1,766.98 per ounce...
Gold price weaker as risk aversion recedes a bit

New York (Dec 2) Gold prices are modestly down in early U.S. trading Thursday. Omicron fears have somewhat subsided late this week and that's putting some risk appetite back into the marketplace. A slumping crude oil market this week is also a negative for the metals markets. February gold was last down $6.80 at $1,777.30 and March Comex silver was last up $0.046 at $22.375 an ounce.
Gold futures end higher, buoyed by omicron-fueled uncertainty

Gold futures ended higher on Wednesday, recouping most of the 0.5% loss suffered in the previous session. Gold is really struggling for direction "having repeatedly failed to generate any momentum above $1,800," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda, in a market update. "The dollar easing in recent days and the huge amount of uncertainty in the markets should be giving it a lift, but then we have seen near-term [Treasury] yields rising as the Fed has accepted more action may be necessary." In testimony to the House Financial Services panel Wednesday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank's plan to slow and end its asset purchases shouldn't disrupt financial markets. February gold rose $7.80, or 0.4%, to settle at $1,784.30 an ounce.
Jerome Powell
Lael Brainard
Go Big With Gold

US democrats and republicans continue their exuberant battle over who is the best steward of the nation’s fiat money system. Interestingly, a key question may be:. The horrifying US dollar versus gold chart. I’ll dare to suggest it’s time to for fiat enthusiasts to admit failure, embrace the gold money...
Gold futures settle lower for the session and month

Gold futures ended lower on Tuesday, giving up earlier gains, as comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell suggested that the central bank might speed up tapering its monthly asset purchases when it meets next month. Prices for the metal shook off earlier gains that came after Moderna's CEO Stéphane Bancel predicted that current vaccines would struggle against the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Comments from Powell, as well as Bancel, prompted steep declines in U.S. benchmark stock indexes, likely prompting investors to sell gold to cover margin calls. February gold fell $8.70, or 0.5%, to settle at $1,776.50 an ounce. Based on the most-active contract, prices ended the month down 0.4%, according Dow Jones Market Data.
Fed chair admits US inflation could prove 'persistent'

The wave of price increases that has complicated the US pandemic recovery could last longer than anticipated, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged Tuesday, opening the door to raising interest rates sooner. - Hawkish signs - Powell acknowledged that central bankers in their predictions missed the "enormous amount" of supply chain problems and the impact they would have on prices, and the increases have been more widespread than anticipated.
