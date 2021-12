Candidates for one elective office can affect the outcomes for others on the same party ticket. For example, an unattractive or goofy candidate at the top of the ticket can depress turnout of the party faithful, thus depriving all candidates down the ballot of their votes. That is what scares the dickens out of Illinois Republican Party leaders, who appear thus far impotent to do anything about such possibilities. ...

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 21 MINUTES AGO