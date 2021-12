The Sacramento State men’s basketball team did everything they needed Saturday night at the Hornets Nest to stop UC San Diego at what they do best, shooting the three ball. Coming into this game, the Tritons made nearly half of all the three point field goals they took this season, and the Hornets forced them to go 18%. Yet, UC San Diego dominated Sac State in every other statistical category while handing the Hornets a substantial 71-56 loss.

