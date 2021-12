WASHINGTON -- Chicago Blackhawks coaches challenged players at the second intermission to see what they could do with the score tied against one of the NHL's best teams. They took a quick punch to fall behind, fought back to tie it on Seth Jones' goal midway through the third period and beat the Washington Capitals 4-3 in a shootout Thursday night. Patrick Kane scored the shootout winner, Marc-Andre Fleury stopped Alex Ovechkin after getting some help from his goalposts and Chicago won for the third time in five games.

NHL ・ 11 HOURS AGO