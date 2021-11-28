ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Endowment Valued at $11.6 Billion, Reports Highest Rate of Return in Two Decades

By Miles Burton
The Chicago Maroon
The Chicago Maroon
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Chicago’s consolidated endowment grew by 37.6 percent to $11.6 billion during the 2021 fiscal year (FY21), which ended June 30. This year’s return on investment, which is the University’s highest since the 1999–2000 fiscal year, raises the endowment to a record level. Since the market low...

