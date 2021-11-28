ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Airplane Magazine part 67 Dassault Mirage F1, Civil Aviation ORBIS

Cover picture for the articleAirplane Magazine part 67 Dassault Mirage F1, Civil Aviation ORBIS Condition: Very good. Writing on cover. Please see large photo for more information and view condition. Produced by ORBIS and Aerospace Publishing in the 1980s and early 1990s this weekly collection...

worldairlinenews.com

United to become first in aviation history to fly aircraft full of passengers using 100% sustainable fuel

United today will operate an unprecedented flight that will serve as a turning point in the industry’s effort to combat climate change: for the first time in aviation history, a commercial carrier will fly an aircraft full of passengers using 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Also today, United announced the second round of corporate participants in the airline’s Eco-Skies AllianceSM program to collectively contribute towards the purchase of SAF.
bostonnews.net

International flight operations expected to return to normal soon: Civil Aviation Secretary

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): International flight operations are expected to return to normal soon, said Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Bansal on Wednesday. "International flight operations expected to return to normal soon," Bansal stated. Scheduled international flights have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020, after a nationwide...
Best Life

Delta Air Lines Just Made This Major Update for All December Travelers

Air travel has had an unprecedented two years. For much of the pandemic, people weren't flying the way that they had been, but those numbers have picked back up dramatically. Delta's CEO recently warned passengers that they should start expecting longer lines at airports, especially now that the U.S. has reopened its borders to millions of international visitors. Other travel experts have warned about higher flight prices to meet holiday demand. And now, Delta has announced that it's making new changes for December travelers. Read on to find out the latest from the airline.
theaviationgeekclub.com

Are Russians hunting to fish the wreckage of the UK F-35B that crashed last week like they did with that of a US Navy F-14 that fell off the aircraft carrier USS John F. Kennedy in 1976?

Western allies have expressed confidence to recover the wreckage of the British F-35B Lightning II before Russia beats them to recover and gain critical technological know-how into the sophisticated fifth-generation fighter aircraft. Western allies have expressed confidence to recover the wreckage of the British F-35B Lightning II stealth fighter jet...
The Independent

Report: China clears Boeing 737 Max to fly again

China’s aviation regulator cleared the Boeing 737 Max on Thursday to return to flying with technical upgrades more than two years after the plane was grounded worldwide following two fatal crashes, a news outlet reported.Chinese pilots will need to complete new training before commercial flights can begin, China Aviation Daily said, citing the Civil Aviation Administration of China. Phone calls to the regulator weren’t answered.The report displayed a copy of the CAAC's airworthiness directive. China is the last major market where the Boeing 737 Max was awaiting approval after the United States allowed flights to resume in December 2020...
AFP

NASA awards $415 mn to fund three commercial space stations

NASA on Thursday awarded three companies hundreds of millions of dollars to develop commercial space stations it hopes will eventually replace the International Space Station, which is due to retire around the end of the decade. Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin, aerospace company Nanoracks and defense contractor Northrop Grumman won $130 million, $160 million and $125.6 million contracts respectively to develop their orbital outposts. A fourth company, Axiom Space, was previously awarded a $140 million contract. The US space agency is increasingly turning to private industry to develop hardware it once made itself, in order to reduce costs and to focus on its ambitious goals, which include building habitats on the Moon and preparing for a crewed mission to Mars.
Sourcing Journal

On Land and Sea, Transport Companies Turning to Alternative Fuels

DHL Express is testing hydrogen-fueled trucks with its customer Apple, while SSA Marine has switched to renewable diesel fuel. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
wtvbam.com

Qatar Airways CEO says Airbus should admit to A350 surface flaws

LONDON/PARIS (Reuters) -The head of Qatar Airways on Tuesday called on Airbus to admit that it had a problem with flaws on the surface of its A350 jets and ruled out buying freighter planes from the European company, effectively handing a potential deal to rival Boeing. Chief Executive Akbar Al...
birminghamnews.net

Tremendous pressure from public to begin international flights: MoS Civil Aviation

By Ashoke RajNew Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Junior Aviation Minister Gen (retired) VK Singh on Monday said that there is tremendous pressure from the public to resume international scheduled flights. Civil Aviation Minister had recently announced to resume international scheduled flights on December 15 after a gap of over...
Business Insider

See inside the civilian version of a popular military aircraft that's a cross between a helicopter and an airplane, the Leonardo AW609

Leonardo's AW609 can take off and land like a helicopter and fly like an airplane. Tiltrotor technology has limited civilian use, but the military has long used similar aircraft. Downtown-to-downtown service is one of the potential uses for the aircraft type. Vertical flight has historically been the domain of helicopters,...
