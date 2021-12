Okay, so admittedly this may be just for space geeks like me, but it is just too cool not to share. I don’t know how many of you have been following the exploits of NASA’s “Ingenuity,” but if you haven’t, check this out. Ingenuity is, technically, a “powered, controlled flying machine.” Let me give you the real world description: it’s a remote controlled helicopter equipped with essentially, a “Go Pro.” So why is video of it so cool? Hello…it’s flying around on MARS!

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 10 DAYS AGO