To be a Minister of Word and Sacrament means to pay attention, to be observant, to find the holy, not only in the night sky but also in the everyday. I baptized my older daughter, Sarah, when she was three months old. She was not my first baptism, though she was among my first. I was new to the sacraments then. I had only been ordained for a couple of years and hadn’t taken the course at seminary on the big, dramatic gestures of worship, which is how the seminary thought of the sacraments (they were taught by a member of the speech department). When I graduated, I had no idea how to take a baby from a parent or how to apply the water or how to do much of anything that ordination allowed me to do.

