Police: Investigation ongoing after salon robbed at gunpoint

The Garland Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection with an aggravated assault incident that took place on Monday. According to Garland police, officers responded to a weapons... Continue on to full article...
On Wednesday, Dec. 1 at about 8:45 p.m., the Flower Mound Police Department responded to a collision involving a single vehicle and a pedestrian in the 1900 block of Long Prairie Road. Continue on to full article...
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) Dallas Police say one person has been killed, and one person is in custody after a possible road rage shooting in North Dallas. The call came in just after 2:15 p.m. on Central... Continue on to full article...
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) The Dallas County Sheriff s Office is asking the public for help finding a missing 25-year-old man from Seagoville. Rogelio Cruz Moreno Jr, who also goes by the names Antonio and... Continue on to full article...
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) A Fort Worth father of five is in jail charged in connection to the death of his 3-year-old girl. Family members said 3-year-old Elena was beaten so badly she had a heart... Continue on to full article...
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) An unidentified woman was killed Wednesday night after police said she was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross I-35 E in Dallas. Officials said on December 1, Dallas... Continue on to full article...
Comments / 0