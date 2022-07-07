ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Save 60% Right Now on This Early Prime Day Deal For the Amazon Echo Dot

By Jonathan Zavaleta and John Velasco
SPY
SPY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bdrun_0d8ltecP00

Click here to read the full article.

You may own a few of them already, but there’s nothing wrong with adding another smart speaker to your home. That’s especially true when you can put them in places you wouldn’t think, like the bathroom, where they could potentially save lives . You may also want to buy one when there’s an incredible deal going on.

The Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) was previously given a generous discount of 56% off just last month in June, but with Prime Day creeping up closer with each passing day, Amazon’s making sure its best selling smart speaker continues to be in the conversation. Right now, the Echo Dot (4th Gen) has a 60% off discount , but there are other bundles with attractive discounts to consider as well.

Read more : The 18 Best Alexa Devices for Turning Your House Into a Smart Home

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Joy4X_0d8ltecP00


Buy: Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) $19.99

Why The Amazon Echo Dot Smart Speaker Is a Great Deal

Like we said, it’s the most affordable Echo smart speaker in Amazon’s lineup, but it’s being given a substantial discount as we speak. Here are all the reasons why you should snag this deal.

  • Originally $49.99, but now $19.99
  • Instant $30 savings
  • 60% off its regular price
  • Free shipping for Amazon Prime members

In addition to just the smart speaker, Amazon’s having other bundle deals that packages the smart speaker with other smart home devices and accessories made specifically for it. Here are just some other bundles you should check out.

What We Love About the Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen)

Smart speakers like the Amazon Echo Dot are the gateways to the smart home, providing users with the convenience to access and control all of their favorite smart home tech. Who doesn’t want to turn the smart lights off and on inside their home through voice actions? Plus, there are several funny things to ask Alexa if you need a good chuckle — or celebrity voices like Samuel L. Jackson . Don’t need the smart plug? You can snag the Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) for just $28 right now.`

Read more: Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Review

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05lQW0_0d8ltecP00


Buy: Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) $19.99

What We Love About the Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) With Clock

This particular version is wonderful for bedrooms, thanks in part to its compact size that makes it perfect for tighter spaces like a nightstand or nearby side table. If you also have an Alexa-compatible video doorbell , like the Ring Video Doorbell 4 , you can use the Echo Dot to act as a chime whenever the doorbell is rung.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22IKTN_0d8ltecP00


Buy: Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) with Clock $49.99 (orig. $59.99) 17% OFF

If you have kids that love the Star Wars franchise, then consider getting the bundle that packages the Mandalorian Baby Grogu stand, also known as the adorable baby Yoda, for the smart speaker. It has the look and shape of the show’s most beloved characters and makes for the perfect bedside companion for any Star Wars fan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fT695_0d8ltecP00


Buy: Amazon Echo Dot + Baby Yoda Stand $41.94

And lastly, we love that this Echo smart speaker doesn’t have the same scrutiny that security cameras face inside the home when it comes to privacy. In emergencies, these smart speakers could prove valuable in notifying you about potential break-ins and other threats with the help of Alexa Guard . There’s also its usefulness in providing elderly care through Amazon’s Alexa Together program , which helps users monitor their aging loved ones remotely.

What We Love About the Amazon Echo Glow

Lastly, there’s also the always handy Amazon Echo Glow. It’s the perfect bedside night light for kids because it can be set to change colors when bedtime nears. Alternatively, you can ease their waking up in the morning by setting an automation that makes it gradually brighter. Best of all, the fun design of the Amazon Echo Dot Kids makes it more ideal for children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QRMVD_0d8ltecP00


Buy: Echo Dot Kids + Echo Glow $35.99

Looking for More from SPY?

More from SPY

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

This Amazon Hack Lets Prime Members Get a $60 Credit for Prime Day 2022

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Amazon Prime Day 2022 is right around the corner, and the early Prime Day deals just keep rolling in. This year, Amazon is really going all out, giving Prime members an easy way to earn credits to spend during Amazon Prime Day 2022. This gives shoppers an even better opportunity to save big on some of Amazon’s hottest items. With Amazon Prime Day set to take place on July 12 and 13 this year,...
SHOPPING
SPY

Get Ready for the Best Prime Day Deals of 2022: Everything Is About To Go on Sale

Click here to read the full article. Table of Contents How To Make the Most of Prime Day 2022 The Best of the Best Amazon Prime Day Deals of 2022 Prime Day Deals: Amazon Devices Top Prime Day Deals on Apple Products Best Amazon Prime Deals on Tech Gadgets Best Prime Day TV Deals Best Prime Day Deals: Home and Kitchen Appliances Best Amazon Prime Day Deals: Home Furniture & Decor Best Prime Day Deals: Fitness and Health Best Prime Day Deals: Apparel & Accessories Best Prime Day Deals: Beauty and Grooming Amazon Prime Day 2022: FAQ Holy, Prime Day! Amazon has been hyping its annual sales event hard this year, with TV commercials, live-streamed...
SHOPPING
SPY

For Prime Members, Amazon Is Selling Mini Smart TVs for $90

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Things are heating up as we near the end of June, only to inch ever closer to Amazon Prime Day. However, the best Prime Day Deals of 2022 have already started, and you don’t need to wait until July to save. This week, Prime members can snag a fantastic deal on a Fire TV, with prices starting as low as $90 right now. We’ve previously covered Amazon’s early Prime Day deals on 55, 65...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Echo Dot#Smart Speakers#Smart Home#Echo
AOL Corp

Amazon just dropped the motherlode of weekend deals — starting at just $3

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Are you ready to get your shop on? Well, it's a good thing that Amazon just dropped a ton of summer weekend sales, ranging from smart TVs to air fryers to wardrobe wonders and just about everything in between. We've gathered all the best savings for you right here, so you can enjoy your spree without all that pesky research!
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Security Cameras
NewsBreak
Amazon
Mashed

Why Sam's Club Memberships Are Essentially Free Right Now

With inflation at an all-time high and grocery prices hitting a 13-year record, finding the best deal on everyday items is on everyone's minds. Warehouse stores like Sam's Club are always flaunting discounts and low prices, but is the membership fee really worth it? Especially if you live alone or with one other person, it can be tough to justify buying everything in bulk. Investing in a membership at a warehouse store may not be the best financial decision for everyone, but the yearly fees that range from $45 to $120 look pretty good right now, based on the savings on gas alone (via Consumer Reports).
LONG BEACH, CA
Elite Daily

This $8 Sam’s Club Membership Deal Is 82% Off The Regular Annual Price

If you’re not already a member of Sam’s Club (or if it’s becoming increasingly difficult to glom onto your parents’ membership), then get ready for the deal of a lifetime — or at least the deal of the year. Sam’s Club $8 membership is back, but with as with all good things, it’ll also come to an end soon. So, listen up to find out how you can save more than 80% on a regular Sam’s Club membership and become the bulk-buying queen you always knew you were meant to be. Oh, and samples, you can’t forget about the samples. Here’s the deal with the majorly slashed Sam’s Club membership price that you can take advantage of in June 2022.
SHOPPING
Gamespot

Best Prime Day 2022 Deals: Early Discounts Available Now

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Amazon Prime Day 2022 is less than two weeks away. The annual sales event is scheduled for July 12-13. Prime Day 2022 will bring deals on millions of products. Seriously. Last year, there were discounts on more than two million products across practically every category imaginable. And that's not even counting the many thousands of deals at competing retailers as part of anti-Prime Day sales. Though we won't see the bulk of Prime Day 2022 deals until the week of the actual sale, there are already some great discounts available now. We've rounded up the best early Prime Day 2022 deals.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

4 retailers that’ll have better deals than Amazon on Prime Day

Prime Day is coming with the big event happening July 12 and July 13. That means you need to hit the Prime Day deals for the best offers, right? Well, not exactly. While Amazon Prime Day is a good option for finding a wide variety of deals, if you’re looking for something more specific, certain other retailers offer better prices.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

How to get a free $200 Amazon gift card to spend on Prime Day 2022

As if Amazon’s Prime Day deals weren’t already enough, now Amazon is offering customers the opportunity to earn a $200 Amazon gift card that can be used to turn Prime Day purchases into total freebies. Right now through July 29, customers who choose to sign up for the...
SHOPPING
SPY

SPY

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
837K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy