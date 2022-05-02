Don’t Wait for Prime Day: Right Now All Amazon Echo Smart Speakers Are on Sale

Click here to read the full article.

You may own a few of them already, but there’s nothing wrong with adding another smart speaker to your home. That’s especially true when you can put them in places you wouldn’t think, like the bathroom, where they could potentially save lives . You may also want to buy one when there’s an incredible deal going on.

We already raved about how the Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) was as close to a Black Friday deal as we can get right now just recently, but now you can also add the Amazon Echo Dot with clock and Amazon Echo (4th Gen) to the list. You don’t need to wait for Amazon Prime Day because these popular smart speakers are discounted by up to 44% off right now .

Buy: Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) $27.99 (orig. $49.99) 44% OFF



Buy: Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) with Clock $39.99 (orig. $59.99) 33% OFF



Buy: Amazon Echo (4th Gen) $69.99 (orig. $99.99) 30% OFF

Why These Amazon Echo Smart Speakers Are Great Deals

Pay as little as $28 for one of them

Instant savings of up to $30

Save up to 44% off their regular prices

Free shipping for Amazon Prime members

What We Love About The Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen)

Smart speakers like the Amazon Echo Dot are the gateways to the smart home, providing users with the convenience to access and control all of their favorite smart home tech. Who doesn’t want to turn the smart lights off and on inside their home through voice actions? Plus, there are several funny things to ask Alexa if you need a good chuckle — or celebrity voices like Samuel L. Jackson .

Buy: Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) $27.99 (orig. $49.99) 44% OFF

What We Love About the Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) With Clock

This particular version is wonderful for bedrooms, thanks in part to its convenience of showing the time with its LED clock. That way, even if you happen to wake up in the middle of the night and feel groggy, you can still quickly glance at the time. Beyond just the time, it can also show you the temperature and timer countdowns, without requiring you to whip out your phone.



Buy: Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) with Clock $39.99 (orig. $59.99) 33% OFF

What We Love About the Amazon Echo (4th Gen)

Lastly, there’s Amazon’s flagship smart speaker, the Echo (4th Gen). When it comes to audio performance, this one certainly delivers with its punchy performance, deep bass and crisp tones that can fill larger spaces.

Furthermore, shoppers will also love these Echo smart speakers for all the updates Alexa can provide users to let them know when their packages have arrived and other handy notifications (such as deal alerts for their favorite products). Did you also know that you can get a home theater stereo setup using two Echo smart speakers paired with an Amazon Fire TV Omni series or any TV with a Fire TV stick?

And lastly, we love that these Echo smart speakers don’t have the same scrutiny that security cameras face inside the home when it comes to privacy. In emergencies, these smart speakers could prove valuable in notifying you about potential break-ins and other threats with the help of Alexa Guard . There’s also its usefulness in providing elderly care through Amazon’s Alexa Together program , which helps users monitor their aging loved ones remotely.



Buy: Amazon Echo (4th Gen) $69.99 (orig. $99.99) 30% OFF

