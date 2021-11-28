ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Another COVID holiday: Is California in a better place this year?

By Editor
Pleasanton Weekly
 5 days ago

The answer is no in many parts of California: Eighteen counties, mostly rural ones, have more hospitalized COVID-19 patients today than a year ago. But urban counties are faring better. Posted by Jake Waters. 5 hours ago. Jake Waters is a registered user. Let’s be clear, you’re...

www.pleasantonweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Michigan election official who refused to certify result for Biden dies of Covid

A local elected official in Michigan who refused to certify the 2020 election result and President Joe Biden’s victory has died of Covid-19. William Hartmann sat on the board of canvassers for Wayne County, which includes heavily Democratic Detroit. Last year, he and fellow Republican member Monica Palmer initially voted against certifying the election results, creating a tie on the board. They later reversed course and certified the election results and Mr Hartmann said he did so after assurances there would be a post-election audit. This came despite the fact that Mr Biden beat former President Donald Trump overwhelmingly...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Los Angeles Daily News

California’s not the place to quit your job

The “Looking Glass” ponders economic and real estate trends through two distinct lenses: the optimist’s “glass half-full” and the pessimist’s “glass half-empty.”. Buzz: Californians are slow to the “quit your job” trend. Source: The state-by-state JOLT (Job Openings and Labor Turnover) report for September by the Bureau of Labor Statistics....
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Can Georgia avert another holiday COVID surge?

Taking advantage of new tools, setting groundrules can protect loved ones. Last year at this time, the state of Georgia was about to be walloped by the biggest wave in the coronavirus pandemic, a wave that remains the pandemic’s most deadly. With or without precautions, families gathered for Thanksgiving and then Christmas; people celebrated, shopped and dined.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
State
Idaho State
State
Florida State
State
Arizona State
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#A Better Place#Ireland#Cnn
CBS LA

California One Of The Worst Places To Retire In The US

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Golden State is probably not the best place to spend one’s golden years. (Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images) While California boasts bustling cities, beautiful beaches, majestic mountains and excellent health care, it also comes at a high price. California is one of the most expensive places to live in the country, second only to Hawaii. Retirees on a fixed income should also be aware that California fully taxes most forms of retirement income at high rates. Additionally, retirees might find California’s sales taxes too steep. California’s high cost of housing is also a concern, for workers and retirees alike. The “Retirement Living Guide” says both independent housing and senior care facilities are very expensive in California. And then there’s climate change. California is experiencing more frequent droughts that lead to dry conditions and high fire danger all year round. So where can a retiree on a budget go, if not California? According to GoBankingRates, the top three states where one can retire for less than $45,000 a year are Mississippi, Oklahoma, and Arkansas.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WSLS

COVID-19 precautions for U.S. travel to stay in place well into new year

ROANOKE, Va. – As the omicron variant of the coronavirus becomes a growing threat, President Joe Biden is taking new steps to protect Americans from the spread. “This new variant is cause for concern but not panic, we knew there would be cases of omicron here in the united states and it’s here,” President Joe Biden said.
ROANOKE, VA
Bangor Daily News

As holidays approach, November COVID surges rival last year’s numbers

The latest U.S. COVID-19 wave is taking its toll on some states’ intensive-care units, with several parts of the country seeing outbreaks that are as bad as ever. In 15 states, patients with confirmed or suspected COVID are taking up more ICU beds than a year earlier, according to Department of Health and Human Services data. Colorado, Minnesota and Michigan have 41 percent, 37 percent and 34 percent of ICU beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, respectively, the data show.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Pasadena Star-News

California’s pension law vs. another DOL

The Biden administration’s decision to block California’s access to $12 billion in federal public transit funding resurrects an old battle over California’s 2012 pension reform law. However this conflict is resolved, it should not entail any effort to upend the highly necessary California Public Employees’ Pension Reform Act. PEPRA, which...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Travel Bugs World

Need another holiday? These luxury California resorts are offering day passes to locals and non-guests

Picture this! You enjoy a breakfast burrito at a beachfront cafe and then spend the morning by the outdoor heated pool. After luxuriating for a few hours, you head to the spa for a spa treatment. For lunch, you head to a nearby beach for a day out, where you can participate in surfing, kayaking, snorkeling, seal watching, or other travel adventure activities. This experience could be yours with a day pass from ResortPass. We love it that Los Angeles, Saaten Diego, and California locals have a chance to enjoy things usually reserved for tourists! Thanks to booking sites such as ResortPass.com offering a day pass to non-guests, spending a relaxing day at these luxury California resorts is now possible.
CALIFORNIA STATE
jhu.edu

Another COVID-19 winter?

COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in the United States after dipping just three weeks ago. Vaccine effectiveness is waning and without widespread boosters, shots given six months ago remain at least 80-85% effective against serious illness but will only prevent two out of three possible infections for those vaccinated early in the pandemic—all signs pointing to the very real possibility of a winter surge here in the U.S.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy