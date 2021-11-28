First Take: Giving thanks: it’s not that hard

“Oh, give thanks to the LORD! Call upon His name; make known His deeds among the peoples!” Psalm 105:1. The journey from Southampton, England, began in September of 1620. A small congregation of one hundred and two souls took passage on the tiny ship named the Mayflower. Those courageous pilgrims endured cold, seasickness, storms, and cramped quarters for 66 days. One person died, one child was born, and one youth miraculously rescued after having fallen into the stormy seas. At the journey’s end, the passengers and crew arrived at the wrong destination and spent another month waiting to debark. During the delay, four more people died and another child was born. Finally, about the middle of that cold December, the group exited the ship near a place known today as Plymouth Rock. The very first act of these Christians was to kneel on the frosty ground and give thanks to the one true God. The people kneeling that day had not come to America to find wealth or discover new lands. Their sole purpose was to have the freedom to worship the LORD. They had few provisions, no warm dwellings awaiting them and no government officials to provide for their needs. 1621 would see almost half of them buried in a strange and dangerous land. One might imagine that such sacrifice and sorrow would embitter the survivors; however, this was not the case. Those travelers believed that Jesus had led them to this land. Therefore, that fall, four hundred years ago, they gave thanks to God while feasting and fellowshipping together with some friendly natives.

RELIGION ・ 5 DAYS AGO