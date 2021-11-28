ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Take: Giving thanks: it’s not that hard

By MARA KNAUB SUN STAFF WRITER
Yuma Daily Sun
 4 days ago

I always say that I celebrate thanks-giving daily because I try to say “thank you” every day. Being thankful is good for our health, physically, mentally and emotionally. Science has proven this. But I read...

www.yumasun.com

Yuma Daily Sun

Editor's Notebook: Decorations bring joy, so why not celebrate early?

I used to be a holiday purist. I liked my holidays to be in order, not overlapping. Basically, that meant we celebrated Halloween all October long. And then November was dedicated to Thanksgiving. And once Thanksgiving was past, I was OK with putting up Christmas decorations. Now, I will admit...
YUMA, AZ
Tulsa World

Pastor’s Corner: Give thanks in all circumstances

“Give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you” -1 Thessalonians 5:18. As we prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving this week, I am reminded of the example of Welsh scholar Matthew Henry (1662-1714), who is best known today for his commentary on the entire Bible. During his lifetime, however, he was better known for his genuine and sincere thankfulness.
RELIGION
mckenziebanner.com

Still Giving Thanks For Leon’s Bad Aim

I have no idea when you get old enough to “know something.” I was about five when I fell on the gravel running down what was then called the Como Road. I slid head first past six rows of cotton, two water troughs and a rusted out Arcade hay rake.
RELIGION
Tahlequah Daily Press

COLUMN: Let's take time for thankfulness

This week we will celebrate Thanksgiving. Traditionally, families get together in large numbers and celebrate. Many travel long distances to be with loved ones. Last year, some families chose to limit who they were with, and some canceled their celebration of the holiday altogether. Many in America are not happy....
BUSINESS
#Colossians
manchesterinklink.com

Thanks + Giving = What it’s really all about

I hope your day is filled with family and joy. I hope your table is full and there is plenty. I hope that as you gather with the ones you love you think also about the journey you’ve been through to get to the table, with thanks and with grace.
LIFESTYLE
Herald & Review

OUR VIEW: Taking time to give thanks an American tradition

Welcome to the 400th anniversary of the 1621 autumn harvest feast shared by Plymouth colonists and the Wampanoag Native American tribe. Thanksgiving is a wonderful holiday full of tradition, and we will celebrate another on Thursday. Four centuries on from that mixing of worlds, we still remember the friendly feast, and celebrate it annually.
NFL
Burnett County Sentinel

From the Publisher's desk: Giving thanks

“Reflect upon your present blessings—of which every man has many—not on your past misfortunes, of which all men have some.” — Charles Dickens. Thursday is Thanksgiving, a time for us to gather together with loved ones, share a meal and reflect about the many blessings we have been given. It’s a quintessential American holiday that is, in my opinion, on the endangered species list.
AMERY, WI
Kilgore News Herald

Minister's Moment: Giving thanks

“Oh, give thanks to the LORD! Call upon His name; make known His deeds among the peoples!” Psalm 105:1. The journey from Southampton, England, began in September of 1620. A small congregation of one hundred and two souls took passage on the tiny ship named the Mayflower. Those courageous pilgrims endured cold, seasickness, storms, and cramped quarters for 66 days. One person died, one child was born, and one youth miraculously rescued after having fallen into the stormy seas. At the journey’s end, the passengers and crew arrived at the wrong destination and spent another month waiting to debark. During the delay, four more people died and another child was born. Finally, about the middle of that cold December, the group exited the ship near a place known today as Plymouth Rock. The very first act of these Christians was to kneel on the frosty ground and give thanks to the one true God. The people kneeling that day had not come to America to find wealth or discover new lands. Their sole purpose was to have the freedom to worship the LORD. They had few provisions, no warm dwellings awaiting them and no government officials to provide for their needs. 1621 would see almost half of them buried in a strange and dangerous land. One might imagine that such sacrifice and sorrow would embitter the survivors; however, this was not the case. Those travelers believed that Jesus had led them to this land. Therefore, that fall, four hundred years ago, they gave thanks to God while feasting and fellowshipping together with some friendly natives.
RELIGION
Sentinel & Enterprise

Giving thanks to our region’s giving spirit

It seems the Christmas holiday season further encroaches on the celebration of Thanksgiving with each succeeding year. Combined with supply-chain bottlenecks that threaten to keep the inventory of brick-and-mortar and online stores scarce — creating an even heightened gift-buying frenzy — that day dedicated to family, friends, football and turkey feels even more marginalized.
FITCHBURG, MA
WKTV

First Methodist Church of Herkimer and Little Falls give thanks

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- The First United Methodist Church of Herkimer and Little Falls gave thanks to their community on Thursday. Many volunteers came together to make that traditional Thanksgiving meal to show their way of thanks this year. Many got to enjoy their turkey, stuffing and mash potatoes. Delivery and...
HERKIMER, NY
Williamson Source

Celebrate the Season of Thanks and Giving with A Moment’s Peace

Come join us at A Moment’s Peace on December 1 from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM as we host a Holiday Open House featuring a pop-up jewelry event with The Spark Collection. The Spark Collection offers a unique jewelry shopping experience unlike any other. You don’t just get to shop, you get to help create! Each shopping experience is tailored to you as you spend 20 minutes with a Spark Specialist. It begins by selecting one of their curated jewelry chains, all of which are 14K white or yellow gold. Once you select your preferred chain style, the fun begins! You will be provided special eyewear as you weld your own chain to create a unique necklace, bracelet, ring or anklet. Watch as the tiny Sparks fly to bond your Collection Chain together creating a beautiful piece of jewelry for yourself or the perfect, custom created holiday gift for a loved one.
FRANKLIN, TN
WOLF

Yeungling gives thanks to our nation's heroes

PA - (WOLF) — Yuengling employees gave thanks to our nation's heroes today by assembling hundreds of care packages for Operation Gratitude. In honor of Giving Tuesday, the company's employees assembled packages for a nationwide nonprofit that supports the military, veterans, and first responders. Sixth-generation family members, Debbie, Wendy, and Sheryl Yeungling, included toiletries such as dental floss, lip balm, deodorant, mouthwash, and hand lotion along with some "special Yeungling swag."
CHARITIES
texasmetronews.com

What’s on Miles Mind: Giving Thanks

As Thanksgiving is a particularly American observance, holiday, and celebration based on the Pilgrim’s interaction with the Wampanoag’s, I think it is fitting that I offer a special, personal thanks to America. Interestingly, the original holiday, dating back to the early 1600’s, was known as a rejoicing and was observed not by feasting but fasting. It’s worth noting, fasting would do little to feed a modern economy whereas feasting followed by so-called, Black Friday, sets the shopping season off to a fast start.
FESTIVAL
sanclementetimes.com

Life’s a Beach: Remember November, and Give Thanks

As we enter into the holiday season this week, Carroll city employees and volunteers as well as the Chamber of Commerce are getting an extra bit of appreciation. The Department of Public Works team has completed the hanging of all the Christmas lights in the downtown and Highway 30 corridor regions while the volunteer firefighters have checked all of those bulbs to ensure they operate as designed. This year, new banners were purchased and hung, thanks to the Chamber of Commerce, who partnered with the City of Carroll to replace the Christmas banners this year.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
1380kcim.com

Thanks To The Hard Work Of A Few, The Masses Feel Carroll’s Holiday Spirit

As we enter into the holiday season this week, Carroll city employees and volunteers as well as the Chamber of Commerce are getting an extra bit of appreciation. The Department of Public Works team has completed the hanging of all the Christmas lights in the downtown and Highway 30 corridor regions while the volunteer firefighters have checked all of those bulbs to ensure they operate as designed. This year, new banners were purchased and hung, thanks to the Chamber of Commerce, who partnered with the City of Carroll to replace the Christmas banners this year.
CARROLL, IA

