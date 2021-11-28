Editor's Notebook: Decorations bring joy, so why not celebrate early?
I used to be a holiday purist. I liked my holidays to be in order, not overlapping. Basically, that meant we celebrated Halloween all October long. And then November was dedicated to Thanksgiving. And once Thanksgiving was past, I was OK with putting up Christmas decorations. Now, I will...
OLEY — The joys of Christmas will be on full display at Glick’s Greenhouse for the annual Poinsettia Show, set for Dec. 3 and 4 and Dec. 6 to 11 from 1 to 7 p.m. “The show originally started 44 years ago when Dave Glick (owner and founder) wanted to share with the community the beauty of thousands of poinsettias,” said Anna Glick, sales manager at Glick’s Greenhouse. “Since then, we have grown our show to create Christmas themes with detailed displays, but always trying to maintain our roots of showcasing the amazing sight of a sea of poinsettias!”
This time of year we celebrate a lot! There are many special days, including major holidays such as Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Christmas, Boxing Day, and New Year’s Day. Christmas traditionally has motivated people to add some glitz, bling and color to their homes. You can inspire feelings of hope and happiness during Christmas 2021 by creating some festive displays.
I can’t believe I’m considering this, but this year, I think I’m going to actually make a turkey. I’m feeling somewhat apprehensive about this development. When I first moved to Yuma, my now-husband and I would throw a giant Thanksgiving party every year. We knew a lot of people who lived here who were fresh out of college or in the Marines, a group of people who were in Yuma for work and were far from their families. Personally, I was terribly homesick, and it was a great distraction.
Did someone say snow? No? Are you sure? I thought I heard you mention how much you like snow. Oh well, must just be ME. Bring on the snowflakes! I can't wait until we see the first snowflakes of winter 2021 in the Tristate. Bring on the SNOW! I love every single flake.
From light pole to light pole, city of Socorro engineers placed decorations to bring back the holiday spirit once again. It took a group of four starting at the north side of California to raise the lights. The city engineers went block by block placing various decorations from Christmas trees to candy canes. Lefty Gonzales was one of the members putting up the décor.
Every year on the 1st of December, Gabrielle Derrick unveils a Christmas window at her regional Victorian cafe. This year, though, she felt an unshakeable urge to decorate early. “Everyone needed a little extra Christmas cheer this year,” she said. “We have lots of people asking about it all year...
Thanksgiving Day is set aside each year for giving thanks to God for blessings received during the year. The tradition is shared by millions of people of different races, religions, beliefs and backgrounds. This day binds Americans together in our national identity. For that alone we can be thankful and pray that our nation will stand strong for peace.
In addition to celebrating Thanksgiving, a handful of celebrities have already prepared for the Christmas holidays. Candace Cameron Bure, Joanna Gaines and others have taken advantage of the month of November in order to enjoy their holiday decorations for longer. Long before Thanksgiving rolled around, Bure, also dubbed the “Christmas...
BATAVIA — With Thanksgiving almost upon us, The Salvation Army invited the community to a celebration this week at its East Main Street location. The Army held its community Thanksgiving dinner Monday, serving a meal that included roast turkey, stuffing, vegetables, rolls and pumpkin pie. “We were not able to...
OMAHA, Neb. — Masked travelers came and went this Thanksgiving, ready to reunite with family members and friends. With the hustle and bustle of the holiday, people are making their way from Eppley Airfield to the dinner table. Heidi Johnston heads to Lincoln from Minneapolis to celebrate Thanksgiving with her...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As Thanksgiving ends, it begins to look a lot like Christmas everywhere. It’s the day many families start to deck the halls for the holidays, but with lessons learned from the pandemic and supply shortages, many are getting a head-start on getting things going for the yuletide.
I always say that I celebrate thanks-giving daily because I try to say “thank you” every day. Being thankful is good for our health, physically, mentally and emotionally. Science has proven this. But I read an article on jw.org that noted that lasting happiness does not come from saying thank...
The hustle and the bustle of the holiday season seems to be getting back to “normal” after the pandemic of 2020. Events that were missed last year are back on the calendar. This year with the supply chain being bogged down across the nation and world, people may need to...
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — THE JOY POP CO IS A LOCALLY OWNED AND OPERATED PREMIUM POPSICLE COMPANY THAT IS ALSO DEDICATED TO GIVING BACK TO THE COMMUNITY. JOINING US NOW ARE OWNERS AND FOUNDERS, KAYLA AND BRIAN YOUNGLOVE.
GLASTONBURY — Jewish residents marked the first full day of Hanukkah Monday with a menorah lighting ceremony and other festivities on the town green. Rabbi Yosef Wolvovsky of the Chabad Jewish Center in town hosted the event, which drew around 50 people who gathered in the bitter cold to celebrate their Jewish faith. Wolvovsky said this year’s celebration resonated differently because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Maybe Rosebud was something he couldn’t get or something he lost. Anyway, it wouldn’t explain anything. I don’t think any word can explain a man’s life. No, I guess Rosebud is just a piece in a jigsaw puzzle – a missing piece.” – Jerry Thompson (played by William Alland), “Citizen Kane,” 1941. IT IS 1978 […]
There is one thing about the time between Thanksgiving and Christmas that seems almost universal: Everyone, at least on a surface level, seems to be joyful and happy. No matter whether it is a Christmas parade, or a few hundred or thousand lights on the front porch, whether it be the consistent drone of Christmas carols over the in-store music system – no matter which store, or the Christmas cards, or the bumper stickers, or the shoppers trying to outdo the others in their mad dashes for bargains, or even the clerks making sure they wish you a “Merry Christmas” instead of a “Happy Holidays,” one can honestly say that there seems to be a general sense of joy and happiness and pleasantness in the air during this time of the year.
A new toy makes the holidays shine bright, especially for children and particularly those whose families who are struggling to make ends meet. Think about the joy you can bring to a child just by donating a new toy. Your Southeast Michigan Kia Dealers are making it easy by partnering...
