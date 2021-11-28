ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Send in the Clowns

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI cannot claim to have known Stephen Sondheim. Long, long ago, he sent me an acid note informing me that he would never forgive me for the last line of a review of one of his shows - and he stuck to that. Mutual friends would occasionally attempt to intercede on...

The Independent

Stephen Sondheim: Fans celebrate his greatest songs, from Send in the Clowns to Being Alive

Fans are paying tribute to legendary musical theatre composer Stephen Sondheim, who has died aged 91.Regarded as one of the foremost artists of the 20th Century, Sondheim wrote the lyrics for West Side Story and composed Into the Woods among many others including Sweeny Todd and Company.Sondheim’s friend and lawyer F Richard Pappas announced the news of his death, which he described as “sudden”. According to Pappas, Sondheim had spent the previous day having a Thanksgiving dinner with friends in Roxbury, Connecticut.On hearing the news, fans of Sondheim’s started to share their favourite songs on social media.“Stephen Sondheim was...
MUSIC
Financial Times

Mandy Patinkin: ‘There’s not going to be another Stephen Sondheim’

One of the first times I met Stephen Sondheim was when I auditioned for Sunday in the Park with George, his show inspired by the life of the painter Georges Seurat, which opened on Broadway in 1984 and went on to win the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The first problem was that I was a nervous wreck, a terrible auditioner. I had just won a Tony award for Evita, where I played Che, and I asked whether you had to audition after you win a Tony. Steve said, “Listen, Mandy: I audition everyone except Angela [Lansbury].”
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

‘West Side Story’ Review: Steven Spielberg Gives the Musical Classic a Gritty, Rousing Upgrade

Directing his first musical, Spielberg moves into the big roomy space of a Broadway-meets-Hollywood classic, rearranges the furniture (the film’s screenwriter, Tony Kushner, has spiced up the dialogue and tossed out the most cringe-worthy knickknacks), and gives it all a fresh coat of desaturated, bombed-out-city-block, gritty-as-reality paint. He makes it his own. At the same time, Spielberg stays reverently true to what generations have loved about “West Side Story”: the swoon factor, the yearning beauty of those songs, the hypnotic jackknife ballet of ’50s delinquents dancing out their aggression on the New York streets. There are scenes in Spielberg’s...
MOVIES
The Trussville Tribune

Sean of the South: Christmas Tunes

By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South  Commentary The last thing I want to do is sound like an old fart. But some things cannot be helped. Yesterday I was fiddling with my truck radio dial, looking for classic Christmas tunes, but I couldn’t find any. Only new stuff. Here it is December and the only […]
MUSIC
AFP

The music of 'West Side Story', from Bernstein to Metallica

Leonard Bernstein's score for "West Side Story" has become so ubiquitous in Western culture that it has popped up in such unlikely places as Metallica and Wu-Tang Clan albums. The original play first appeared on Broadway in 1957, before transferring to the silver screen in 1961, and early reviews suggest that Steven Spielberg's new film version proves the music still resonates today. Three decades after its appearance, Metallica used a clip from one of its biggest tunes, "America", as the surprise intro to "Don't Tread On Me" on their seminal "Black Album". One of the pioneers of hard rock, Alice Cooper, also mined the musical for inspiration on his "Gutter Cat vs The Jets" in 1972, using the theme song from one of the rival gangs in the story.
MUSIC
bocaratontribune.com

Actor Dean Stockwell has died

Stockwell was a leading actor in many sci-fi movies including “Quantum Leap,” “Dune,” “Blue Velvet” and “Air Force One.”. Stockwell started his career as a child actor under a contract with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. The actor’s biggest role was as Admiral “Al” Calavicci in the NBS series “Quantum Leap.” The show ran...
CELEBRITIES
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

What Christmas was like the year you were born

1922: BBC broadcasts first British radio play ‘The Truth about Father Christmas’. 1925: General Electric makes artificial lights more accessible. 1931: Rockefeller Center lights up officially for the first time. 1933: The Rockettes kick off their annual ‘Christmas Spectacular’. 1940: Manchester’s Christmas Blitz claims hundreds of lives. 1943: ‘I’ll Be...
LIFESTYLE
TVOvermind

