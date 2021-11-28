Recent Blog Posts

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside Higher Ed

Hybrid Schedules as Retention Tools

I don’t know yet how serious the Omicron variant will be—to my ears, it sounds like a Transformers cartoon from the ’80s—but the simple existence of yet another variant adds urgency to the questions around working from home. Full-time faculty have always had the option to work from home. Lessons...
TECHNOLOGY
Inside Higher Ed

Tech Trends in Higher Ed: Metaverse, NFT and DAO

The pandemic has served to accelerate tech changes in higher education. Certainly, remote and the more refined online learning modes have been advanced through adversity. Meanwhile, other important technologies have continued to develop. They will play an ever-increasing role in enhancing the efficiency, engagement and outcomes of learning. Although the...
EDUCATION
Inside Higher Ed

Can Online Education Be a Force for Equity and Institutional Sustainability?

Many reviewers, in my judgment, have misread Robert Ubell’s new book, Staying Online. It’s been largely treated as a compendium of practical advice about how colleges and universities can successfully embrace online learning. Ubell, a pioneer in online program development at the Tandon School of Engineering at New York University...
EDUCATION
Remote learning could have lasting consequence

DELMAR-Lazy summer days are great for lounging around the pool. Though such afternoons are synonymous with summer, failure to flex cognitive muscles along with physical ones may lead to struggles when children return to classrooms. Summer learning loss, also dubbed “summer slide,” is a term used in reference to the loss of academic skills and […]
DELMAR, NY
sans.edu

InfoSec Handlers Diary Blog

It can be instructive to closely examine even completely usual-looking phishing messages from time to time, since they may lead one to unusual phishing sites[1] or may perhaps use some novel technique that might not be obvious at first glance[2]. One such “uninteresting at first, yet interesting in the end”...
TECHNOLOGY
TrendHunter.com

Comprehensive Humor-Based Toolkits

'Humor, Seriously' is a new comprehensive humor-based toolkit for digital workplace learning that encourages workplaces to be less serious while being equal or greater in efficiency. With the tagline 'Humor is Magic,' this toolkit uses supportive data that shows that humor is more effective than seriousness at being influential, strengthening relationships, and increasing the potential of employees.
MICROSOFT
Inside Higher Ed

Higher Education Should Model Better Workplace Cultures

The workplace has been upended. The COVID-19 pandemic has called into question many assumptions regarding how and where we work and which elements of the workplace are necessary and effective and for whom. New consideration is being given to the lived experiences and the needs of Black people, of other racial and gender minorities, and of neurodivergent workers in a way that was rare just a short time ago. And workers themselves are making different choices about what constitutes acceptable pay and working conditions, and in so doing, they are shifting the long-standing worker/employer balance of power. The workplace is changing in positive and necessary ways, but it also feels in permanent flux.
EDUCATION
Inc.com

For Smart Companies, Upskilling Is the Perfect Antidote to the Great Resignation

One of the best ways to retain your current employees: give them the skills they need to succeed elsewhere. In the era of quitting contagions and the Great Resignation, more and more companies are investing in upskilling as a tool for keeping their workforce engaged. A survey released in August by the business-to-business digital software company Amdocs showed that 90 percent of respondents, representing 1,000 American workers, consider strong training and upskilling programs an important feature of prospective employers. For tech workers, that figure jumps to 98 percent.
ECONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

Moderna CEO Releases Important Statement About Omicron Covid Variant

The latest and most significant Covid variant, Omicron, has been making headlines all over the place. Check out the latest reports about the new variant of Covid below. It’s been just revealed by MarketWatch that Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel has left no doubt about his approach to the emergence of the new omicron coronavirus variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Facebook reverses Kyle Rittenhouse policy

Facebook has reversed a decision to block searches on its platform for a US teenager who was acquitted of killing two people during unrest in Wisconsin. Searches for Kyle Rittenhouse resulted in a list of blank pages since shortly after the shooting in August 2020. Facebook said it would "still...
INTERNET
Hr Morning

Should you rehire old employees? 4 pros and cons

You’ve probably had it happen at least once. A great employee resigns for a new opportunity elsewhere … only to contact you a few months later asking for their old job back. A few years ago, most HR pros would say no. How could you trust this person wouldn’t just...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
tlnt.com

Which HR Metric Matters Most?

What is one people analytics metric that matters most in HR?. It’s a question that feels like the HR version Sophie’s Choice. Still, when a range of talent professionals were asked to weigh in on which measurement deserve the greatest focus, here’s what they had to say:. Vacancy Rate. While...
ECONOMY
accountingtoday.com

In the blogs: The good inflation

Coming brackets; rising expatriations; meeting behavior and aftermaths; and other highlights from our favorite tax bloggers. Tax Warriors (https://www.taxwarriors.com/): When exploring “the good inflation” that we all like to hear about — increases in deductions and credits — let’s get at it!. Rubin on Tax (http://rubinontax.floridatax.com/): Favorite opening of the...
BUSINESS
Fortune

How to combat the ‘Great Resignation’? Treat workers like humans, not resources

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. If companies are frustrated with high turnover and challenging recruitment in a job market made tight by the so-called 'Great Resignation,' they need to rethink how they approach personnel management, hiring experts said at the Fortune's Brainstorm Tech gathering on Tuesday.
ECONOMY
natureworldnews.com

How To Create A Travel Blog

Blogging is a great side hustle or passive income that can make you a lot of money over time. Arguably one of the most successful blog types is travel blogging. This may be due to the fact that people who travel to a brand new destination need advice on where to visit, eat, and explore. This gives someone with travel experience a leg up because they can write about their own personal adventures and help someone else out. If you are someone who loves all things adventure and travel along with writing- travel blogging may be a great way to make some extra money. Even if you already have a blog, it's time to learn how to excel in the travel blog space.
INTERNET
tching.com

Tea Blogging Life Cycle

It feels a little like I’ve written about this before, in considering a tea enthusiast quitting tea in this 2016 post. Looking back, that was about pros and cons of a developed tea habit, about caffeine concerns and expense, with only a little on exploration playing out a natural course. My favorite tea blog author Geoffrey Norman of Steep Stories just gave up blogging, making it a good time to revisit that theme. To add context, his current blog page is 10 years old, but he had been doing tea reviews and writing in different forms before that.
CHINA
cogconnected.com

Valheim Developer’s Latest Blog Post Discusses New Content And More

Valheim Developer’s Latest Blog Post Discusses New Content And More. Since Valheim’s release, the developers have been praised as the game stood out from the crowd. Valheim is currently in early access and released on February 2nd, 2021. It is a survival and sandbox video game. The game focuses on survival, co-op play and exploration. Are you ready for more content?
VIDEO GAMES

