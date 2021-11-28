Recent Blog Posts

It feels a little like I’ve written about this before, in considering a tea enthusiast quitting tea in this 2016 post. Looking back, that was about pros and cons of a developed tea habit, about caffeine concerns and expense, with only a little on exploration playing out a natural course. My favorite tea blog author Geoffrey Norman of Steep Stories just gave up blogging, making it a good time to revisit that theme. To add context, his current blog page is 10 years old, but he had been doing tea reviews and writing in different forms before that.
