CROOKSTON, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Crookston men's basketball team closed to within seven points in the second half, but a big first half ultimately led Michigan Tech University to an 83-72 win Saturday, November 20. The Huskies led 54-31 at the half and got the lead up to 25 with 16:05 left in the second half. However, UMN Crookston did not make it easy as they went on as they went on a 18-0 run to close within 65-58 with 10:01 remaining. The Huskies would fend off the late charge to pick up the win.

