Cemetery Plots For Sale Two a...

Gleedsville Cemetery is eastern Loudoun County’s largest African-American cemetery, but it is all but unknown to anyone who isn’t already aware of its location. The cemetery served the community of Gleedsville, Virginia, which was founded in the late 1800s by formerly enslaved people from Oatlands Plantation and existed until the mid-20th century; it was named for community leader John “Jack” Gleed. In 1893, the community established the Gleedsville Cemetery, not far from the Mt. Olive Methodist Church, which still stands on Gleedsville Road in Leesburg. (It is now the Unitarian Universalist Church of Loudoun.)

