Christ

Cemetery Plots For Sale Two a...

Meridian Star
 5 days ago

Lauderdale County, MS. They are located close to the statute of Christ and can be...

marketplace.meridianstar.com

gilavalleycentral.net

Safford employees get free plot at city cemetery

SAFFORD — Thatcher isn’t the only community looking at updating its procedures for the municipal cemetery. The Safford City Council unanimously approved an update to the city’s policies and procedures regarding the cemetery. “The main change being that current city employees, employee dependents and active city firemen who want interment...
SAFFORD, AZ
Valley Times-News

LaFayette considers price increase on cemetery plots

On Monday, the LaFayette City Council held a committee meeting focused exclusively on price adjustments for the purchase of burial plots in city cemeteries. The mayor and council decided that $500 for a plot was closer to market value than the current price of $125, although this adjustment is only tentative. It will be discussed again at a future council meeting. The cost will cover the plot as well as the perpetual care of the cemetery. The council also decided tentatively that the transfer or replacement of a cemetery deed should cost $100.
LA FAYETTE, AL
Atlas Obscura

Gleedsville Cemetery

Gleedsville Cemetery is eastern Loudoun County’s largest African-American cemetery, but it is all but unknown to anyone who isn’t already aware of its location. The cemetery served the community of Gleedsville, Virginia, which was founded in the late 1800s by formerly enslaved people from Oatlands Plantation and existed until the mid-20th century; it was named for community leader John “Jack” Gleed. In 1893, the community established the Gleedsville Cemetery, not far from the Mt. Olive Methodist Church, which still stands on Gleedsville Road in Leesburg. (It is now the Unitarian Universalist Church of Loudoun.)
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
KTLO

Volunteers needed for historic cemetery cleanup

Photo: A daytime photo of a wooden fence with a sign reading “Nars Cemetery” in front of a field of trees. Photo courtesy BNR. — A volunteer effort to clean up the historic Nars Cemetery near Woolum in Searcy County is set for three days this week. Buffalo National River (BNR) park officials say in a social media post the cleanup is set for Monday through Wednesday. BNR says the Nars Cemetery is a historic treasure with headstones dating back to the mid-1800s.
SEARCY COUNTY, AR
wiltonbulletin.com

Klamath Alerts

Virtual tour of Linkville Cemetery offered

A virtual tour of selected graves in Linkville Pioneer Cemetery will be offered via Zoom at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2. The presentation will recap a “Night at the Cemetery” tour of the graveyard presented in October by the Klamath County Museum. The theme of this year’s cemetery tour is...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Christ
thermtide.com

Local Black cemetery spared

Two months ago, demonstrators congregated at a Bethesda parking lot to protest the then-pending $50 million sale of the lot and its surrounding apartment complex, which houses the historic Moses African Cemetery. They sang spirituals, beat African drums, and marched with signs reading Black Lives Matter in Life and Death.
BETHESDA, MD
Meridian Star

Meridian Star

Meridian Star

Meridian Star

Meridian Star

Meridian Star

Meridian Star

Laurinburg Exchange

ledgertranscript.com

A budding cemetery

Life Forest is a registered cemetery but it hardly looks the part. The Hillsborough property is composed of 13 acres of wetlands and wooded trails, surrounded by 80 acres of land maintained by a conservation commission. A river, regularly stocked with game, cuts through the property, allowing for swimming and fishing. Repurposed church pews sit in groups along the trail for children’s book readings and an acoustic music series that are open to the public.
HILLSBORO, NH

