FAYETTEVILLE (November 19) — McKenzie Rebels won a hard-fought victory to defeat Class 1A defending state champions Fayetteville on Friday, November 19. McKENZIE (November 18) — In the next general election, the City of McKenzie will no longer have council representation through the gerrymandered ward system. Thursday evening, the City of McKenzie Board of Mayor and Council approved resolution 21-0004 requesting the Tennessee legislature to end the ward system. McKenzie will use the at-large system by which any candidate meets the following requirements: must be 21 years or older and has been a resident of the City of McKenzie for at least one year immediately proceeding an election.

MCKENZIE, TN ・ 14 DAYS AGO