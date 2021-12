The Carolina Panthers’ home of Bank of America Stadium is not in the same state Cam Newton left it in. So, he’s trying to change that. To kick off his Thursday afternoon presser, the 11th-year quarterback laid out his mission to bring back the pride, energy and love the friendly confines in Carolina once had. As part of his initiative to return that spark to the team’s fanbase, Newton will give out 50 free tickets to this weekend’s game against the Washington Football Team.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO