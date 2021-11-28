ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Tick, Tick...Boom! Is a Love Letter to a Beloved LGBTQ+ Ally

cityxtramagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJonathan Larson is finally getting his roses. The story of the late composer, playwright, and mastermind behind Rent — one of the most queer-inclusive, critically-acclaimed, and recognizable musicals of all time — is being told on-screen thanks to Netflix's latest musical drama film tick, tick...BOOM!. CX got the chance...

cityxtramagazine.com

Comments / 2

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Next Big Thing: Philemon Chambers on Starring as First Black Actor in an LGBTQ Christmas Rom-Com

It didn’t unfold at a counter at Schwab’s Pharmacy, but Philemon Chambers has a seemingly-out-of-nowhere discovery story, too. Chambers (his first name is pronounced “phil-LEE-mun”), 27, had been struggling to make it as an actor since 13, with only a few small roles on TV series like Criminal Minds and All Rise on his résumé. But in late 2020, after surviving a nasty bout of COVID-19, Chambers stumbled upon an opportunity to audition for a Netflix Christmas movie called Single All the Way. “Two weeks after I got better from COVID, that’s when the audition came,” he says. “And I remember having this...
COMPTON, CA
thecinemaholic.com

All the Broadway Cameos in Tick, Tick… Boom!

‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’ brings the life and struggles of composer and playwright Jonathan Larson to the big screen. The musical drama is based on Larson’s own semi-autobiographical stage musical of the same name. It is directed by Broadway icon Lin-Manuel Miranda and features actors such as Andrew Garfield, Vanessa Hudgens, and Robin de Jesús, who have made a name for themselves on stage as well as on-screen. As with Miranda’s previous works such as ‘Hamilton‘ and ‘In the Heights,’ viewers must be wondering if any popular Broadway actors make cameo appearances in the movie. Well, here’s a list of all the Broadway actors who cameo in ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’
MOVIES
deltanews.tv

Andrew Garfield realised a dream on Tick, Tick... Boom!

Andrew Garfield says Lin-Manuel Miranda made his "dreams come true" in 'Tick, Tick... Boom!'. The 38-year-old star features as the late composer Jonathan Larson in the movie based on his musical of the same name and credited that 'Hamilton' creator for helping him to fulfill his ambition to star in a musical film.
MOVIES
loc.gov

Turning a Life Into Art: The Evolution of “tick, tick…BOOM!”

The following is part of a series of four blog posts connecting readers to archival materials from the Music Division’s Jonathan Larson Papers. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s film adaptation of Larson’s “tick, tick…BOOM!” opens today. We hope that the sketches, notes, drafts and other materials highlighted in these blog posts enhance your understanding of Larson the creator, and provide new insight as you prepare to watch the film. This post was written by Music Division Archivist Janet McKinney.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Garfield
Person
Robin
Person
Jonathan Larson
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
News Channel 25

Musical 'Tick, Tick... Boom!' is a vibrant take on a Broadway legend

"Tick, Tick... Boom!" is a film for dreamers and those who envy artists who follow their passions through dead ends and heartache, regardless of whether they'll lead to success or failure. One of the year's best films, it's a catchy musical and a powerful biopic at the same time. Thank...
MUSIC
untappedcities.com

The Filming Locations for tick, tick …Boom!

Today, the film tick, tick …Boom!, premieres on Netflix, telling the story of Jonathan Larson, the composer and playwright of the rock musical Rent just as he is on the cusp of fame as he approaches his 30th birthday. This is before the show won three Tony awards and he was awarded the Pulitzer Prize. Those who know Larson’s story will of course know that all of his accolades were won posthumously and he never got to see the success of Rent. The action of tick, tick …Boom! happens before that and it is staged as its own rock musical, with filming locations all over New York City that recreate the city of the 1990s that Larson inhabited.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Laredo Morning Times

New movies to stream this week: 'tick, tick . . . BOOM!,' 'Prisoners of the Ghostland' and more

Based on a work by the late Jonathan Larson, the writer and composer of "Rent," "Tick, Tick . . . Boom!" debuted in 1991 as a stripped-down "rock monologue" starring Larson (after a 1990 workshop performance under the name "Boho Days"). The play was later retooled into a more expansive musical theater piece after Larson's 1996 death, and has now been further refined by writer Steven Levenson ("Dear Evan Hansen") into its current film form, directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, making his feature debut. (Miranda also starred in a 2016 revival of the play.) On screen, Andrew Garfield plays a character called Jonathan Larson, who is struggling to finish a musical based on "1984" called "Superbia" - which Larson actually wrote but was never produced. It's all less complicated than it sounds. At its heart, the film is an origin story about "Superbia," but also a tale about the creative cauldron of Bohemian Soho that led Larson to write "Boom!" and, eventually, "Rent." Garfield delivers a winning performance, in a movie that jumps between a staged performance of "Boom!," featuring Vanessa Hudgens and Joshua Henry as supplemental singers, and flashbacks to the events depicted in that show. Robin de Jesus plays Jonathan's former roommate, and Alexandra Shipp is Jonathan's girlfriend. Ultimately, it's a meditation on the pressures and rewards of the creative process, one that is both toe-tapping and poignant. PG-13. Available on Netflix; also available in theaters. Contains some strong language, some suggestive material and drug references. 115 minutes.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ticks#Lgbtq#Love Letter#Gentrification#Manhattan#Cx
thatshelf.com

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tick, Tick…Boom! is a Phenomenal Musical Adaptation

Lin-Manuel Miranda is a household name when it comes to stellar musicals like Hamilton and In the Heights, so when it came to adapting Jonathan Larson’s rock monologue Tick, Tick… BOOM!, it was fitting that Miranda be the one to helm it. After all, Larson’s fingerprints are all over Miranda’s life, as he grew up watching Larson’s smash hit Rent and was influenced by it.
MOVIES
mynews13.com

Lin-Manuel Miranda brings Jonathan Larson to the screen in 'Tick Tick Boom'

Entertainment powerhouse Lin-Manuel Miranda is once again bringing musical theater into the spotlight with his latest project – the film adaptation of the off-Broadway show “Tick Tick Boom.”. The movie marks Miranda’s directorial debut and centers around the late composer/lyricist of "Rent," Jonathan Larson – who died suddenly at the...
MOVIES
Den of Geek

Andrew Garfield Astonishes in Jonathan Larson Movie tick, tick… BOOM!

It would take a unique kind of audacity to reach out to Stephen Sondheim and insist he be your mentor. But then it took a unique kind of audacity—and pain, and tears, and talent—to be Jonathan Larson. As the brilliant if ill-starred artist who wrote a generation-defining musical in Rent, and then didn’t live to see it performed once in front of an audience, Larson was a singular voice who throughout his short life burned like a Roman candle, dazzling many all too briefly. That includes Sondheim.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Vulture

Tick, Tick…Boom! Is a Fascinating, Fractured Portrait of a Creative Mind

On a whim in college, I took a class on medieval manuscripts, where I learned about the palimpsest: a page where someone has scraped off part of the text and then written something new on top of it, probably to save valuable materials. When you look back on a palimpsest years in the future, you can often see traces of the original writing and the later work at the same time. You see multiple meanings from multiple eras, overlapping (and maybe a drawing of a guy jousting a slug that some monk has scribbled in the corner for fun). The palimpsest rushed to mind while watching Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Netflix adaptation of Tick, Tick … Boom!, a movie that both meticulously restages playwright Jonathan Larson’s autobiographical musical and writes a new text over it with an awareness of what came next: Larson’s sudden death and his influence rippling through the art form of musical theater. It’s a movie that sings, poignantly, from many times at once.
MOVIES
thecinemaholic.com

Tick Tick… Boom Ending, Explained

Director Lin-Manuel Miranda knows how to create magic out of the mundane, like a hectic Sunday diner that freely transforms into a makeshift stage in the tour-de-force musical comedy movie ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’ It is a rare comedy that inspires you as much as it makes you cry. Based on a screenplay by Steven Levenson and borrowed from the eponymous semi-autobiographical rock monologue by avant-garde playwright Jonathan Larson, the movie lends a timely retrospect into the life and times of the artist.
MOVIES
thecinemaholic.com

Is the Moondance Diner in Tick Tick… Boom Real? Is it Still Open?

Following the ecstatic success of ‘Hamilton’ and ‘In the Heights,’ playwright-composer Lin-Manuel Miranda does not need an introduction to the ardent followers of Broadway musicals. The Pulitzer-winning author’s feature debut musical biopic ’Tick, Tick… Boom!’ is a poignant and emotional homage to Miranda’s spiritual mentor and celebrated avant-garde artist Jonathan Larson. The story is based on Larson’s biographical rock monologue of the same name, and it follows the artist amidst his relationship woes, monetary problems, and creative difficulties.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy