Here's When the Drag Race Season 14 Queens Are Going to Be Revealed

cityxtramagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark your calendars, Drag Race stans, because early December is going to be one hell of a good time!. On Thursday, December 2, VH1 is ringing in the holidays in the absolute best way with a night filled with more Drag Race content than we could ever ask for, including the...

cityxtramagazine.com

Deadline

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’: VH1 Unveils Season 14 Queens Lineup, Sets Premiere Date

VH1 will ring in 2022 with a fresh crop of fierce queens looking to become America’s Next Drag Superstar for season 14 of RuPaul’s Drag Race. During its holiday event on Thursday evening, VH1 shared that the Emmy-winning competition program will premiere on Friday Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Entering the Werk-Room and also vying for the $100,000 cash prize this upcoming season are 14 queens hailing from all over the country and beyond. While the roster of newcomers will feature some queens coming from notable drag families, Season 14 of RuPaul’s Drag Race will also tout a couple of...
The Tab

The 17 best runway looks from Drag Race UK season three

Well, that’s all gang. Another season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK boxed off and our new winner crowned. It’s been an iconic season, and like always the runways have persisted in being highlights of every episode. Whether the queens served fashion, glam, horror or camp they were always bringing it hard. Here are the 17 best runway looks the queens served on the main stage of Drag Race UK season three, RANKED.
Decider

What Time Will ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’ Season 3 Finale Premiere?

After a truly unpredictable run, the finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 3 is upon us. No one could have predicted how this season was gonna go, from surprise injuries to double shantays and sashays, Drag Race UK kept all of us guessing. But now we’re got our top 3: Kitty Scott-Claus, Ella Vaday, and Krystal Versace. Which one of them will slay the franchise’s first ever RuMix girl group number of a Christmas bop? You’re about to find out!
digitalspy.com

Drag Race UK's Kitty Scott-Claus explains her titanic rise to the top in season 3

Rainbow Crew is an ongoing interview series that celebrates the best LGBTQ+ representation on screen. Each instalment showcases talent working on both sides of the camera, including queer creatives and allies to the community. Next up, we're speaking to Drag Race UK's Kitty Scott-Claus about season three. Note: This interview...
digitalspy.com

RuPaul's Drag Race UK crowns season three winner

RuPaul's Drag Race UK season three finale spoilers follow. RuPaul's Drag Race UK has crowned Krystal Versace as season three's winner. The 20-year-old queen beat fellow finalists Ella Vaday and Kitty Scott-Claus to reign victorious on tonight's (November 25) finale. Krystal won after the three final queens were tasked to...
EW.com

Yes, that was Drag Race icon Porkchop in old-man drag in RuPaul's Christmas movie

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: First, what's it like being married to Jaymes Mansfield as an unhinged, Christmas-obsessed housewife? Is she the ideal partner?. She pretty much did her thing. I sat in the wheelchair with my mouth shut. I couldn't say anything anyway! She was wonderful and really on it. The first scene we did was when she pulled the projector down in our home, and I got wheeled in with my nurse. I was amazed at how well she was spitting her lines! It was like, "Move back, I'm getting ready to act the house down!"
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad on set of new movie

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channeling his famous father.
Hello Magazine

Brooklyn Beckham crashes fiancée Nicola Peltz's 'girls' night' with special gesture

It's no secret that Brooklyn Beckham is a fan of cooking, often taking to Instagram to share videos of his culinary creations with his 12.9 million followers. On Sunday, David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son put his cooking skills to the test once again. This time, the 22-year-old whipped up an Italian-inspired meal for his fiancée Nicola Peltz and her friends as the actress enjoyed a girls' night in the duo's $10.5 million Beverly Hills mansion.
HollywoodLife

Natalia Bryant, 18, Is Gorgeous In Pink Gown For Baby2Baby Gala With Mom Vanessa & Little Sisters

Natalia Bryant looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a high-slit pink gown when she attended the Baby2Baby Gala in LA on Nov. 13. When it comes to Natalia Bryant, 18, she always looks stunning no matter where she goes and that’s exactly what she did when she attended the Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood on November 13. For the event, Natalia slayed in a one-shoulder bubblegum pink down with a cinched-in waist and a plunging slit on the front of her skirt.
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Wows in Plunging Blue Dress & Crystal Pumps on ‘The Voice’

For Kelly Clarkson‘s lastest appearance on NBC’s “The Voice,” the iconic singer and judge brightened up the room in a colorful blue gown with crystal details, plus pearls draped around her neck and sparkling heels. The host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” donned a satiny blue tiered gown featuring long sleeves, a plunging neckline with a ruffled collar and a crystal waist belt from Monique Lhuillier. She styled the vibrant gown with a dramatic pearl necklace with an embellished choker design as well as some rings and earrings. For shoes, the 39-year-old hitmaker selected a pair of glittering pointy-toed silver pumps from celeb-loved designer Amina Muaddi. Clarkson has become known for her glamorous looks on the singing competition show and often opts for gowns in bright colors and bold prints. Just a couple of weeks ago, she donned an attention-grabbing hot pink Jenny Packham gown embellished with beading and feathers. Shop Amina Muaddi pumps with sparkling details below. To Buy: Amina Muaddi Gilda Embellished Satin Sandals, $921; mytheresa.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Dory Glass Mules, $1,301; harrods.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Emili Crystal-Embellished Satin Mules, $1,210; modaoperandi.com Flip through the gallery to see Kelly Clarkson’s style evolution through the years. 
HollywoodLife

Bradley Cooper Finally Breaks Silence On Lady Gaga Dating Rumors & Steamy Oscar Performance

The actor and director opened up about how his ‘A Star Is Born’ co-star helped put him at ease before their iconic Oscars performance. Almost two years after his romantic duet with Lady Gaga at the 91st Academy Awards, Bradley Cooper finally opened up about the performance that sent the internet spiraling with dating rumors between the two. Bradley revealed why the two seemed to have such great chemistry during the 2019 award show in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday November 17.
