Living With the Land at Felix Neck Fall Festival

South Florida inspirational artist brings much needed music festival to the City of Pompano Beach. Travis T-Dogg Gammage, a well known South Florida inspirational Hip Hop Artist signed to International recording artist Flo Rida , has put together one of the largest diverse festivals to hit The City of Pompano BCH. After years of being in the music business and coming from the city of Deerfield Beach which held one of the states largest festival called Mango festival, Travis decided it was time to birth another music festival. In January 2021 Travis T-Dogg Gammage partnered with Earl Bosworth and the city of Pompano and decided it’s time to put together a festival that not only bridges the gaps in cultures, but helps with scholarships and gives local artists the ability to showcase their talent on a mainstream platform. Now with a name and date in place, get ready for The Pompano Fall Festival on Saturday, November 27 at 2 p. m., at the Pompano Community park, with big name performers like Monica, Freddie Jackson, Dru Hill and so, so many more. Travis T-Dogg Gammage said he’s just Super thankful and Blessed to have the support of Assistant City Manager Earl Bosworth, City Manager Greg Harrison, Commioneer Beverly Perkins, Commissioner Cindy Floyd, and the City of Pompano BCH behind him!

POMPANO BEACH, FL ・ 14 DAYS AGO