NFT Protocol Unicly Raises $10M Led by Blockchain Capital and Animoca Brands Before the Launch of v2

bitcoin.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRESS RELEASE. November 28, 2021 — Fractionalized NFT trading platform Unicly has raised $10 million in preparation for the launch of Unicly v2, as it continues to establish itself as a key player in the burgeoning NFT space. The community-governed protocol, which launched its mainnet in April, has welcomed...

