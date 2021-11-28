ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Being Alive: Stephen Sondheim, 1930-2021

By Matt Zoller Seitz
Roger Ebert
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStephen Sondheim's art was rooted in truth. More than the melodies, more than the arrangements, more than the choice of subject matter, more than his puzzle-maker's sense of structure, it was his commitment to truth that made the work great. Any time you sat down to watch one of...

www.rogerebert.com

