Crews rescued coyote from San Francisco Bay, released after treatment

By Bryan Scott
Concord News Journal
 5 days ago
San Francisco, California – After being rescued from the San Francisco Bay by firefighters, a wayward coyote was recovering on Saturday.

To the surprise of bystanders, the coyote had fallen into the Bay at the shoreline and was trying to stay afloat. A water rescue effort was prompted by 911 calls to the fire department.

While a firefighter approached on a jet ski, another firefighter made a lasso and was able to hold the coyotes head above water.

The exhausted and weak coyote was lifted onto a rescue sled and taken to the dock, where paramedics treated severe hypothermia.

The coyote was taken to a veterinary treatment clinic and given the name ‘Phoenix,’ after the department’s historic fireboat.

Phoenix was treated and then released after being warmed up by Animal Control employees.

Concord News Journal

Concord News Journal

