Crews rescued coyote from San Francisco Bay, released after treatment
San Francisco, California – After being rescued from the San Francisco Bay by firefighters, a wayward coyote was recovering on Saturday.
To the surprise of bystanders, the coyote had fallen into the Bay at the shoreline and was trying to stay afloat. A water rescue effort was prompted by 911 calls to the fire department.
While a firefighter approached on a jet ski, another firefighter made a lasso and was able to hold the coyotes head above water.
The exhausted and weak coyote was lifted onto a rescue sled and taken to the dock, where paramedics treated severe hypothermia.
The coyote was taken to a veterinary treatment clinic and given the name ‘Phoenix,’ after the department’s historic fireboat.
Phoenix was treated and then released after being warmed up by Animal Control employees.
