The YMCA of Corry Tumbling Tigers gymnasts were back in action last weekend. The first invitational of the year was hosted by the Meadville Twisters in Seagertown. The team has grown to 28 this year, comprised of gymnasts brought up from the recreation program, those that have joined from other programs and anchored by the seasoned veterans who continue to add skills of increasing difficulty to the routines.

12 DAYS AGO