Military

New technology tested at Project Convergence 21

Yuma Daily Sun
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground was the epicenter of the Army’s future force for six weeks as more than 100 technologies and weapons systems were put to the test at Project Convergence 21. Arguably one of the most well-known of these was the Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS), an...

Honeywell begins testing next-generation T55 engine for U.S. Army Chinook helicopters

Estimated reading time 5 minutes, 20 seconds. Honeywell has reached a significant milestone with the U.S. Army by being the first engine to test (FETT) as part of its Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) for the next-generation engine for Chinook helicopters. The CRADA program and testing of the T55-714C engine is planned over a two-year period to validate the benefits and ease of integration of the new engine variant onto the Chinook platform. This will allow the U.S. Army to evaluate the capabilities of the newest rendition of Honeywell’s battle-proven T55 engine.
User Story: Using Trimble Technology to Streamline Architecture Projects

While we specialize in software for video, 3D, and motion design, we also have software for architecture design. Trimble SketchUp is widely used by architects all over the world. Earlier this year, Trimble, the maker of SketchUp featured an interview with Bob Pineo, an American architect. I switched to SketchUp...
Schübeler Technologies supports visionary project of ETH Zurich

A control concept inspired by nature and combined with morphing technology has now been. realized by engineering students of ETH Zurich together with aviation experts. The eight-member. student team is testing novel control concepts and construction methods in aviation. The aim is to. reduce energy consumption and noise generation through...
Finding Solutions by Converging GIS & Simulation

As the I/ITSEC 2021 conference nears, both Esri and Presagis are collaborating on a demonstration showcasing route analysis through simulation. Each company’s domain expertise and technology create a unique opportunity to solve complex problems in digital twin generation for military training, scenario analysis, and asset tracking. Esri’s geospatial technology and...
USMC F-35B conducts first drop test of StormBreaker smart weapon

A US Marine Corps (USMC) F-35B Lightning II joint strike fighter aircraft has carried out the first drop test of StormBreaker smart weapon. The drop test was conducted by Raytheon Missiles & Defense and the US Navy. During the test, an F-35B pilot used the network-enabled weapon as a guided...
See inside the civilian version of a popular military aircraft that's a cross between a helicopter and an airplane, the Leonardo AW609

Leonardo's AW609 can take off and land like a helicopter and fly like an airplane. Tiltrotor technology has limited civilian use, but the military has long used similar aircraft. Downtown-to-downtown service is one of the potential uses for the aircraft type. Vertical flight has historically been the domain of helicopters,...
New VH-92A Marine One presidential helicopter not effective for “contingency operation mission” (i.e. it can’t be used during an emergency)

The new VH-92A Marine One presidential helicopter isn’t effective “for the contingency operation mission,” a reference to emergency flights. President Joe Biden’s first flight on the VH-92A presidential helicopter, the new Marine One, is being delayed after a report by the Pentagon’s testing unit warned it’s not yet “operationally suitable” or sufficiently reliable — especially in an emergency, Bloomberg News, that had the chance to see a Pentagon testing report, reports.
Lasers In Space: NASA’s New Mission To Revolutionize Space Communication Set To Launch Dec. 5

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – NASA wants to test out a laser again in space to speed up space communications and is planning to launch its Laser Communications Relay Demonstration (LCRD) on Sunday, Dec. 5. The LCRD, once in orbit, is supposed to revolutionize communication in space, by using laser communications systems to transmit data from space to Earth. LCRD will be capable of carrying a lot more data back to Earth; if radio waves could transmit 10 photos in a minute, LCRD could transmit 100. This technology demonstration could pave the way for the equivalent of high-definition footage to be transmitted back to Earth the next time humans step foot on the Moon with NASA’s Artemis missions. NASA says the information that LCRD will provide is essential for readying a laser communications system for an operational mission, such as at the Moon or Mars, since it can’t replicate the same conditions with tests on the ground. LCRD will fly as a hosted payload aboard a Department of Defense spacecraft from Cape Canaveral, as part of the Space Test Program (STP-3) mission.
Tech Platforms Set to Converge in 2022

Lean operations are the name of the game as we prepare for an interesting year ahead. While international travel has reopened and the vaccine has boosted confidence, news stories emerging over the winter months may cause a full recovery to sputter. Right now, there’s a COVID-19 surge in Europe with more lockdowns imminent, while the hotel industry continues to contend with the macro trends of labor and supply chain shortages.
U.S. Army implements new Suicide Prevention Initiative

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Army is implementing a public health approach to suicide based on Centers for Disease Control suicide prevention efforts.  The new, comprehensive and integrated policies focus on prevention rather than intervention – and are outlined in the forthcoming Army Suicide Prevention Program regulation scheduled to be published in the first quarter of […]

