FaithLife Devotional: God's love

What do you want to be when you grow up? A teacher, a policeman, a lawyer, a doctor, or a nurse? There are so many jobs from which to choose. How do we decide? Some might choose a job where they think they can make a lot of money. Another might choose to be a teacher because of their love for children. Another might choose to be a doctor or a nurse because they want to help sick people become well. Some might choose to follow their parents in their chosen profession. Quite often a person starts out in one job and then decides it isn’t the right one for them, and they choose another type of work. When we are children, we may say, “I want to do this or that when I grow up.” It doesn’t always work out that way.

RELIGION ・ 14 DAYS AGO