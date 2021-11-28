FaithLife Devotional: God's love

You know, Lord, when it seems that there's no hope, things aren't going according to our plans, or maybe just going askew, it's then that we must remember that You are faithful, You hear our prayers and intervene in Your way, Your time and at the right time. We've known "children," young or old, who've strayed far away from having a personal relationship with You. Case in point: an elderly lady prayed faithfully for her adult children knowing that sooner or later, in her lifetime or after she was gone, the way-ward ones "would return to the fold," as she put it. She never gave up hope though her oldest was in his 80s; she did live to see the day he made a 180 degree turn. What a joy.
