Religion

FaithLife Devotional: God's love

By Allen Tilley Columnist
 4 days ago

God’s love is not like ours. Human love is an affection for another person that is based on feelings and can change at any moment. In contrast, divine love is unconditional because it is not based on our actions, but on God’s nature. His nature is consistent, and so is His...

What the Catholic Church Is Not, in Four Words

In my discernment that ultimately led to coming into full communion with the Catholic Church, one of my biggest challenges was figuring out just what the Church is. For years as a Protestant, every Sunday I rattled off the same formula that Catholics do: “one, holy, catholic, and apostolic.” I ultimately found some clarity in Lumen Gentium about what these four marks of the Church mean. And I heartily commend paragraphs 811-870 of the Catechism of the Catholic Church, along with Bishop Barron’s chapter “The Church” in his recent book Light from Light.
The Role of the Anti-Christ in Week 70

Week 70 begins with Jesus opening the first seal on the scroll containing the title deed to the earth. As Jesus opened the seal the voice of one of the four living creatures proclaimed loudly:. “‘Come and see.’ And I (John) looked, and behold, a white horse. He who sat...
Discerning God’s answer to prayer

Last week, we looked at scripture that concerned just how God does answer our prayers. Previously, we learned that God always answers our prayers. God’s answer may be yes, maybe no and maybe to patiently wait awhile. When God says “no,” it is to keep us from doing something that...
THE WORD: Answering God’s Call

One of the most secularized stories of the Bible is the story of David and Goliath. The ancient battle is referenced in sporting events, politics, and business strategy. The triumph of the future king of Israel over a terrifying foe has been reduced to an underdog story. The real story...
First Baptist Church's prayer garden provides a peaceful spot in Carthage

First Baptist Church in Carthage has a place for everyone to commune with God — their prayer garden, located next to the post office. “We had a church member who it was a vision of theirs to have a prayer garden, and they wanted a place that the community could come together during the day,” said FBC pastor James McRight. “If someone wanted to come and just have some time with the Lord, we wanted to create a place for that.”
God’s Kids Korner: Christ the King

What do you want to be when you grow up? A teacher, a policeman, a lawyer, a doctor, or a nurse? There are so many jobs from which to choose. How do we decide? Some might choose a job where they think they can make a lot of money. Another might choose to be a teacher because of their love for children. Another might choose to be a doctor or a nurse because they want to help sick people become well. Some might choose to follow their parents in their chosen profession. Quite often a person starts out in one job and then decides it isn’t the right one for them, and they choose another type of work. When we are children, we may say, “I want to do this or that when I grow up.” It doesn’t always work out that way.
Daily Devotional – In God’s Safe Hands

Our scripture for the Daily Devotional today is taken from Deuteronomy 31:3-8. As a God-fearing follower, I believe that God holds not only my life within in His hands, but He holds the whole universe. I submit my will before the throne of the Almighty Lord and ruler. “The Lord...
Column: Hearing God's voice

“The Lord is near to all who call upon Him, to all who call upon Him in truth.” Psalm 145:18. Have you ever wondered if God really talks to us? We know He spoke in an audible voice in the days of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob. He spoke to Moses, and we all remember how God spoke to Noah, giving him instructions to build the ark. God spoke audibly to His Son, Jesus, while He was with us here on earth, but does God speak to us today in the 21st century?
God is love no matter what

Every time we show love, we give glory to God. Every time we show what God is like, we give Him glory. When we love, we show God’s glory. “Therefore receive one another, just as Christ also received us, to the glory of God.” (Romans 15:7) We need to be...
Thankful for God’s promises

Every year during Thanksgiving dinner, Judy passes around a “Blessing Jar”—a tiny container filled with corn. Every family member takes a kernel of corn and then we go around the table and each person expresses gratitude to God for the most significant blessing of the past year and places their corn back in the jar.
Thankful for God's special love for children — all children

The Gospel reading in my devotions for Tuesday, November 23, was from Matthew 15:21-29, in which we hear about Jesus healing the daughter of a Canaanite woman in the area of Tyre and Sidon, northwest of the nation of Judea. Jesus’ act of power and mercy for the woman’s daughter did not come without some puzzling conversation, words which may shock us today. But, in the end Jesus praises the woman, and gives her good news. "Woman, you have great faith! Your request is granted." As this account closes we are told the result of Jesus’ words, “And her daughter was healed from that very hour.” (Matthew 15:29) The devotional thought which followed this reading came from Martin Luther, who encouraged other children of God to have faith like this woman, to contend with God in prayer, to trust and act on our Lord’s promises. That is an important reminder. I personally seek to act in such faith.
Hello, God. It's me, Mara.

You know, Lord, when it seems that there's no hope, things aren't going according to our plans, or maybe just going askew, it's then that we must remember that You are faithful, You hear our prayers and intervene in Your way, Your time and at the right time. We've known "children," young or old, who've strayed far away from having a personal relationship with You. Case in point: an elderly lady prayed faithfully for her adult children knowing that sooner or later, in her lifetime or after she was gone, the way-ward ones "would return to the fold," as she put it. She never gave up hope though her oldest was in his 80s; she did live to see the day he made a 180 degree turn. What a joy.
Feeling thankful for God’s gifts

I’ve been trying to wrap my arms around the American holiday of Thanksgiving. We have so much to be thankful for: our nation’s freedoms, a free enterprise system, law and order, advanced medical care, and the list goes on and on. We are privileged to be living on the Earth...
Learn from God’s Creation

“For since the creation of the world God’s invisible qualities – is eternal power and divine nature – have been clearly seen, being understood from what has been made, so that men are without excuse”. (Romans 1:19-20). Have you ever had someone say, “I don’t see any evidence of God?...
Surrender to ‘God’s Will’ Power

For this very reason, make every effort to add to your faith goodness; and to goodness, knowledge; and to knowledge, self-control; and to self-control, perseverance; and to perseverance, godliness.—2 Peter 1:5-6 NIV. The holidays can test your self-control, whether it’s indulging in a rich dessert or overspending on an extravagant...
Religion column: God’s love leads through the wilderness

Surely there isn’t one of us that hasn’t faced some kind of “wilderness experience.” In many ways, the last couple years have felt like a collective wilderness experience, as the whole world has navigated disruptions to daily routines and livelihoods, and mourned over apparent losses and divisions. As a Christian...
Daily Devotional: Wednesday, December 1 - Seek God's Perspective

” I have given them your word and the world has hated them, for they are not of the world any more than I am of the world. My prayer is not that you take them out of the world but that you protect them from the evil one. They are not of the world, even as I am not of it. Sanctify them by the truth; your word is truth.” — John 17:14-17.
