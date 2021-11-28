Tom Brands: 'We Owe Army A Lot Of Gratitude'

IOWA CITY — Eight months after Iowa’s Spencer Lee uttered the line “excuses are for wusses” that’s now on T-shirts, the wait continues for his official return to the wrestling mat. And, considering Lee revealed on the night of March 20 in a stunning ESPN interview that he had just...
Iowa's weekend plans temporarily got derailed due to Oregon State travel difficulties. The Hawkeyes' dual against the Beavers was originally scheduled for Saturday afternoon, then it got pushed back to Sunday, then it got scrapped altogether, which left Iowa scrambling for an opponent.
Intensity. Intimidation. Winning. Those three words perfectly described Tom and Terry Brands when they wrestled in high school in Iowa, at the University of Iowa, and on the world stage. Now, Big Ten Network is preparing to showcase the brothers in an hour-long special that no Iowa wrestling fan is going to want to miss.
Fourth-quarter mistakes doomed Nebraska to another loss to Iowa. Nebraska's promising start fell apart late in the game and led to the ninth loss of the season. It all unraveled in the fourth quarter. A blocked punt and an intentional grounding call in the end zone derailed a promising afternoon for Nebraska and led Iowa to another victory in the Heroes game. The Hawkeyes defeated Nebraska for the seventh year in a row by a final score of 28-21 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
The wait is finally over. One of college wrestling's biggest storylines has been where 2019 NCAA champion Nick Suriano will attend college this season. Now we know. Suriano will join the Michigan Wolverines for his sixth year of eligibility after a long and winding journey. He made the announcement with the following post on Instagram.
The growth of women’s wrestling at the high school and college level is spilling into international wrestling. The Olympics currently offers three different wrestling disciplines: men’s freestyle, women’s freestyle, and men’s Greco-Roman. That could change by the end of the decade. Women’s beach wrestling is on the table for the...
It’s officially December, which means it’s officially time for the best college wrestling tournament of the year - CKLV! With over 100 potential ranked wrestlers, the 2021 Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational starts Friday morning and runs through Saturday. 2021 Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational. Let's take a look at...
Suriano's decision, big upsets, and Army stepping up on short notice highlight the fourth week of NCAA wrestling. Take a look below at the biggest stories from the past week in college wrestling. Nick Suriano Is A Wolverine. Nick Suriano has ended the speculation - he will finish his college...
The Cy-Hawk Dual is going down on Sunday, December 5th at 7 pm (ET). 14 of the 20 wrestlers are ranked and there should be 5 head-to-head ranked matches. Take a look below at the projected lineups and a breakdown of each match in the dual. NCAA Watch Party: Cy-Hawk.
Cael Valencia currently owns an 8-0 record with a win over a top-10 opponent. Even though the Arizona State freshman has shown his tremendous upside, he’s still sitting on the shelf for the Sun Devils.
