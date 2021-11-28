Tom Brands: 'We Owe Army A Lot Of Gratitude'

Fourth-quarter mistakes doomed Nebraska to another loss to Iowa. Nebraska's promising start fell apart late in the game and led to the ninth loss of the season. It all unraveled in the fourth quarter. A blocked punt and an intentional grounding call in the end zone derailed a promising afternoon for Nebraska and led Iowa to another victory in the Heroes game. The Hawkeyes defeated Nebraska for the seventh year in a row by a final score of 28-21 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.

IOWA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO