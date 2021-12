SALISBURY — Santa needs your help! Because there are so many people on the nice list this year, Santa has decided to set up a workshop right here at the Salisbury Zoo! At this workshop you will be helping Santa create a dozen different craft projects to give as gifts, decorate your home, and spread Christmas cheer. Some of the craft projects are free and some require a small fee. Word is that Santa might be stopping by to see how operations are going.

SALISBURY, MD ・ 6 DAYS AGO