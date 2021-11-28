ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HBU battles Southwestern Adventist

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 4 days ago

Southwestern Adventist vs. Houston Baptist (1-4) BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Baptist Huskies are set to battle the Knights of NAIA program Southwestern Adventist. Houston Baptist lost 57-40 at Oklahoma in its most recent game. LEADING THE CHARGE:...

www.stltoday.com

The Spun

Report: Transfer Destination Emerges For Spencer Rattler

Multiple landing spots have emerged as potential options for Spencer Rattler, but one West Coast program is starting to gain serious momentum. On Monday, SMU and South Carolina were mentioned by NFL analyst Matt Miller as potential landing spots. The only issue is neither is very close to Rattler’s home state of Arizona.
NFL
The Spun

5-Star QB Malachi Nelson Announces New Commitment

5-star quarterback Malachi Nelson has decided to follow Lincoln Riley to USC. He originally de-committed from Oklahoma on Sunday when Riley was officially announced as the Trojans’ head coach. Nelson didn’t need a lot of time to think about his new home, based on his Twitter. Nelson is part of...
COLLEGE SPORTS
nsjonline.com

Top candidates to replace David Cutcliffe at Duke

David Cutcliffe has shown that it is, in fact, possible to win at Duke, which means that the job he is leaving is much more desirable than the one he inherited. As Duke begins its national search to replace the man who rebuilt the program, it does so in the shadow of Wake Forest — another small private school that is competing for an ACC title. Potential candidates for the job will be looking to replicate the success that Dave Clawson is enjoying at Wake and the heights that Cutcliffe reached before Duke’s recent tailspin.
NFL
State
Oklahoma State
On3.com

Lincoln Riley shifts blame for messy exit from Oklahoma

New USC head coach Lincoln Riley is a few days into his tenure in Los Angeles, but he isn’t completely done with discussing his decision to leave Oklahoma. On Wednesday, Riley joined Fox analyst Joel Klatt to discuss his abrupt departure from Norman and why the college football calendar forces people to make these quick decisions.
OKLAHOMA STATE
247Sports

Naijee Jones goes into transfer portal

Rutgers saw another of its upperclassman move on today when safety Naijee Jones announced via twitter that he is entering the transfer portal. Jones was a backup safety at Rutgers, although he did make a start against Northwestern this season. He was also a special teams contributor and has one more year of eligibility remaining. Scarlet Nation has confirmed that Jones is already in the portal.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

4-star OL Kam Dewberry names top 3, sets commitment date

Four-star Humble (Texas) Atascocita interior offensive lineman Kam Dewberry is down to three schools, he tells On3. Texas, Texas A&M and Oklahoma are three schools that the 6-foot-4, 325-pound Dewberry will focus on going forward. He also will announce his commitment on December 15, the first day of the Early Signing Period.
NFL
#College Soccer#Hbu#Southwestern Adventist#Cardinals#Duke#Elite Eight#Cary Grove Blues#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
thespun.com

College Football World Reacts To New Bowl Game News

This afternoon, Action Network’s Brett McMurphy reported that the NCAA has opted to add a 42nd bowl game on the fly to accommodate all bowl-eligible teams. The unnamed bowl will be played in Texas and feature two Group of Five teams. Now, all 84 bowl eligible teams can participate in a postseason game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
midutahradio.com

Snow Men’s Basketball Falls to Florida Southwestern State

FORT MYERS, Fla.-Bryant Selebangue and Jonathan dos Anjos had 12 points apiece on a combined 10-15 from the field as the No. 19 Florida Southwestern State Buccaneers bested No. 20 Snow 67-53 Friday in non-conference men’s college basketball action. Hagen Wright’s 12 points and 7 rebounds led the Badgers in...
FLORIDA STATE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

HBU pays visit to Denver

Houston Baptist (1-2) vs. Denver (2-3) BOTTOM LINE: Houston Baptist and Denver look to bounce back from losses. Houston Baptist fell 73-39 at Texas A&M in its last outing. Denver lost 69-67 to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in its most recent game. BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Denver's KJ Hunt has averaged...
BASKETBALL
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WKYT 27

Douglass rolls past Southwestern 37-6

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Frederick Douglass jumped out to the 14-0 halftime lead over Southwestern in Friday night’s Class 5A Region Final. In the third quarter, the Broncos forced a safety and then a touchdown on the first two possessions to run away with the 37-6 win. Douglass will head...
LEXINGTON, KY
KPLC TV

Cowgirls Upset No. 2 Seed HBU To Advance To SLC Tournament Championship Match

HOUSTON, Texas—No. 3 seed McNeese volleyball upset No. 2 seed Houston Baptist 3-1 (25-17, 26-24, 23-25, 25-20) here Saturday to advance to the Southland Conference Championship match for the first time since 1999. The Cowgirls will play the winner out of the regular season champions and the tournament’s top seed Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and No. 5 seed UIW at 2 p.m. Sunday. The match will be streamed on ESPN+.
HOUSTON, TX
Lake Charles American Press

Cowgirls reach semis, hope third time is charm against HBU

HOUSTON — Anyse Smith registered 20 kills and McNeese breezed into the semifinals of the Southland Conference women’s volleyball tournament on Friday with a 3-1 win over Nicholls State. The third-seeded Cowgirls (17-10), who have won eight of their last 10 matches, lost the first set 25-19 but rallied to...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Nicholls St. takes on Southwestern Christian

Southwestern Christian vs. Nicholls State (4-3) David R. Stopher Gym, Thibodaux, Louisiana; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: The Nicholls State Colonels are set to battle the Eagles of NAIA program Southwestern Christian. Nicholls State lost 74-63 to Utah Valley in its most recent game. STEPPING UP: Ty Gordon has...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Commonwealth Journal

Can the Third Time be the charm for Southwestern?

The Southwestern Warriors head into Friday night's regional championship game as a big-time underdog. And for head coach Jason Foley, that's just fine with him. The 11-1 Warriors travel to Lexington on Friday evening to square off with an old familiar foe. For the third consecutive season, the 11-1 Frederick Douglass Broncos stand in the way of Southwestern's path to a possible Class 5 A State Championship Game, as these two clubs will battle once again for a coveted regional championship.
FOOTBALL
shelbyvillegoldenbears.com

Girls Basketball Defeats Southwestern

The girls’ basketball team welcomed county rival Southwestern to Garrett Gym on Friday night. The girls’ led 14-12 after the first quarter. Senior Madison Bassett, “the Game Changer” award winner, connected on multiple three pointers to jump start the Golden Bears in the first half. She ended the game scoring 13 points with 12 of those coming in the first half. The Bears took a 25-20 halftime lead. Shelbyville blew open the game in the third quarter out scoring the Spartans 12-4 to take a 40-24 lead. The Golden Bears continued to play great defense, closing the game out with a final score of 49-29. The Golden Bears produced three double digit scorers with Edwards leading the way with 17, Bassett with 13, and Wilson with 12. Shelbyville improved to 4-2 on the year and is off to its best start since 2006-2007. The JV improved to 5-0 with an impressive win and both teams will host Pendleton Heights on Saturday with basketball starting at 12 pm.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
oklahoma Sooner

OU Downs HBU After Second Half Surge

NORMAN – Behind a second half surge, Oklahoma men's basketball (5-1, 0-0 Big 12) defeated Houston Baptist (1-4, 0-0 Southland) 57-40 Wednesday night at Lloyd Noble Center. Jordan Goldwire and Elijah Harkless led the Sooners on both ends of the court. The backcourt duo made numerous stops on the defensive end, aiding the Sooners to a season-high 22 forced turnovers.
NORMAN, OK
Rockport Pilot

Hall signs to play softball at Southwestern College

Rockport-Fulton High School Lady Pirate softball player Jordan Hall signed her National Letter of Intent to play softball at Southwestern College (SC) in Winfield, KS Wednesday, Nov. 10. Hall said signing to be a Lady Moundbuilder in front of family and friends gave her confidence she made the right decision.
ROCKPORT, TX

