No. 8 Texas takes on SHSU

David Cutcliffe has shown that it is, in fact, possible to win at Duke, which means that the job he is leaving is much more desirable than the one he inherited. As Duke begins its national search to replace the man who rebuilt the program, it does so in the shadow of Wake Forest — another small private school that is competing for an ACC title. Potential candidates for the job will be looking to replicate the success that Dave Clawson is enjoying at Wake and the heights that Cutcliffe reached before Duke’s recent tailspin.

