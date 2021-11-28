ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Why the Beatles’ ‘Get Back’ May Stand as the Best Rock Doc Ever (Column)

By Chris Willman
imdb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA moment of silent, please, for “This Is Spinal Tap,” as that satire formally abdicates its title as the best and truest movie ever made about what it’s like to be...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 Jack FM

Paul McCartney disagrees that The Beatles are the greatest band of all time

So, The Beatles are the greatest band of all time, right? Not if you ask Paul McCartney. Sir Paul himself feels that The Everly Brothers deserve the honor. British newspaper the Daily Mail reports that, according to a passage in his new book ﻿The Lyrics, the former Beatle says he and band mate John Lennon were plenty inspired by the pioneering American rock ‘n’ roll duo.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

The White Album Song That Nearly Tore the Beatles Apart

The Beatles reconvened at George Harrison's home in the spring of 1968 upon their return from Rishikesh, India. It was time to get to work. They recorded 26 rough demos — five from Harrison, 14 from John Lennon and seven from Paul McCartney. The next step was to take the tapes to the studio for refinement and recording, but one song among the McCartney contributions did not jibe with the others.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Chase
Vulture

How Many Let It Be Reissues Does It Take for the Beatles to Get the Vibe Right?

It’s been a little over 50 years since the release of the Beatles’ final album, Let It Be, and the accompanying documentary. To commemorate the occasion, the remaining members of the band have remixed the album and unleashed another documentary, this one more than eight hours long and directed by Peter Jackson, that lays bare the making of the record. For superfans, this video memoir does a lot to demystify the creative process: The Beatles nearly broke up while making it! But as music critic Tim Riley, who wrote the Beatles commentary Tell Me Why, helped illuminate for us, the band approached Let It Be with an aesthetic challenge: to get back to playing as a live band.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary#Everyband
IndieWire

Before ‘West Side Story’ Hits Theaters, Stream the Original Movie on Amazon Prime

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Steven Spielberg’s highly anticipated adaptation of “West Side Story” will be hitting theaters on December 10, which gives you plenty of time to catch up on the original film released in 1961. The Oscar-winning musical starring Natalie Wood, Rita Moreno, George Chakiris, and Russ Tamblyn, was directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins with music from the late composer Leonard Bernstein, and lyrics by...
MOVIES
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

'Get Back' documents final album by Beatles

More than 50 years later, any Beatles fan knows how the iconic band ended. However, how it reached that end is now shown in greater detail than ever before. During the 1969 recording sessions for what would be the quartet's final studio album, “Let It Be,” filmmaker Michael Lindsay-Hogg was given extensive access to the group's creative process. It was marked by considerable discord – encompassing George Harrison's departure, which turned out to be temporary at the time, after Ringo Starr quit and returned previously – as the musicians tried to come up with new songs that also would fuel their first live concert in more than two years, a legendary London rooftop performance.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Documentaries
Effingham Radio

Beatles’ ‘Get Back’ Celebrations Hit L.A.

The U.S. premiere of Peter Jackson's The Beatles – Get Back brought out even more of the extended Beatles family. On November 18th at Hollywood's El Capitan Theatre, John Lennon's sons Julian and Sean Lennon, Paul McCartney's daughter Stella McCartney, and George Harrison's widow Olivia Harrison represented the Beatle brood stateside.
MOVIES
The Ringer

Jabez Olssen on ‘Get Back’ and the Beatles

Larry weighs in on the Kyle Rittenhouse trial and the trial of Ahmaud Arbery’s killers, right-wing vigilantism, and why he loves the Beatles. He’s then joined by film editor Jabez Olssen (Lord of the Rings, King Kong) to talk about the making of the upcoming Beatles documentary, Get Back, (25:49) and how the original Let It Be film and LP came together (28:00). Then they dive deep into the technical aspects of making the movie (42:16) and how the project will change the public perception of both the landmark album and some of the supporting cast like George Martin (56:43), Billy Preston (1:00:55), Yoko Ono (1:08:19), and much, much more!
MOVIES
wiltonbulletin.com

‘Get Back’: Meet the Beatles Once Again, Courtesy of the Most Emotional Fab Four Doc Ever

One of the countless perfect moments in Get Back, the new three-part docuseries which begins streaming today on Disney+: The Beatles jam on a new Paul McCartney song called “She Came In Through the Bathroom Window.” They love this tune. George Harrison wilds out on guitar. Ringo Starr bangs the drums. John Lennon pounds the piano, bouncing off Paul in a mocking counterpoint. Paul: “So I quit the police department.” John: “Get a job, gob!” Paul: “Got myself a proper job.” John: “Bloody ‘bout time, too, if ya ask me!” All Beatles are totally in sync, cracking each other up. They have a four-way telepathy nobody else can share. Four boys on top of the world. All together now.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

500 Greatest Albums Podcast: Hear How Alice Coltrane Turned Tragedy Into Musical Triumph

Alice Coltrane spent the mid-Sixties in personal and musical bliss, starting a family with John Coltrane and touring the world as the pianist in his band. But everything changed for her in the summer of 1967, when John died suddenly of liver cancer. Newly widowed at the age of 29, with four children to care for, she plunged into a lengthy period of despair. Sensing her pain, an old friend introduced her to his guru, Swami Satchidananda, who had soothed hundreds of thousands of rock fans with his opening address at Woodstock. With a new clarity — and a harp...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

At Last, New Beatles Doc ‘Get Back’ Drops Tomorrow; Check Out All Trailers, Photos, Videos Here

At long last, tomorrow through Saturday (November 25-27), audiences can finally watch the much anticipated new documentary, The Beatles: Get Back. Directed by the Oscar-winning director Peter Jackson (he who brought to life The Lord of the Rings trilogy), the new Beatles documentary is actually a docu-series that will air in three parts over the course of three days during the Thanksgiving weekend on Disney+.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy