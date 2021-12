Elaine Paul, the chief financial officer and vp finance at Amazon Studios, will join Lyft next year as the ride-sharing company’s next CFO. Paul will replace Brian Roberts, who is stepping down after seven years as Lyft’s CFO. Roberts will remain with Lyft as an adviser through June 2022 after Paul begins as CFO on Jan. 3. “Lyft has an inspiring mission, a clear vision, and incredible growth opportunities,” Paul said Thursday in a statement. “I’m thrilled to join their high-performing team and contribute to Lyft’s next phase of scale and innovation.” Paul first joined Amazon Studios in 2019, where she has overseen financial...

BUSINESS ・ 15 HOURS AGO