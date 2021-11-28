ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Through My Bible Yr 1 – November 28

wels.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBible reading based on John 15:9-25 (NIV84) 9“As the Father has loved me, so have I loved you. Now remain in my love. 10If you obey my commands, you will remain in my love, just as I have obeyed my Father’s commands and remain in his love. 11I have told you...

wels.net

Comments / 0

Related
Belief.Net

What is the Oldest Book in the Bible?

The books of the Bible were written over a period of thousands of years. The Old Testament was written hundreds, if not thousands, of years before Christ was ever born. The New Testament was completed roughly a century after Christ’s death. Between these dates, the dozens of books of the Bible were written, edited and compiled. The order in which those books were placed in the Bible, however, was not always based on their age. Older books are sandwiched between works that were written centuries later, and younger pieces may come before older books. Clearly, the Bible is not arranged in chronological order, but what would the Bible look like if it was? What would be at the end of the Good Book? In that chronological Bible, what would come first? What is the oldest book in the Bible?
SOCIETY
Kirsty Kendall

Unicorns and the Bible - The hidden link

Unicorns are no strangers to religion. The Chinese unicorn, qilin, is mentioned in the Taoist and Buddhist mythology. How about unicorns and the Bible? Are unicorns mentioned in the Bible? This is what we are going to find out today.
Awesome 92.3

A Photo Journey Through The Almost Failure of My Child Safe Dessert

Join me, won't you, oh reader, through the efforts I have made to bake. It doesn't come naturally to me, but every year Child Safe asks me to whip up a little something to donate to the Dessert Auction. And I do. It's usually not very impressive, but it tastes edible and it can raise a few bucks at the cash and carry table. That's good enough for me. But this year... you guys, it wasn't easy. I think I stretched a little out of my skill set.
SEDALIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bible#Bear Fruit Fruit#The World Hates
leecountycourier.net

Let’s turkey trot through November

It is always heartwarming to me as the calendar turns to November!. For me, my favorite holiday is always Thanksgiving. Perhaps it was all the great food that my late mother prepared while I was as a kid that solidified the experience at the top of my list. Perhaps, it...
LIFESTYLE
Laurinburg Exchange

A CHRISTMAS WISH

LAURINBURG — It’s not an easy request, but Ashley Alston-Shiflett needs a kidney. Like most people who have a kidney disorder, Alston-Shiflett didn’t have any warning signs to alert her that something was wrong. But a routine medical visit revealed there was trouble. The 33-year-old has end-stage renal failure, stage...
LAURINBURG, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
TVShowsAce

‘The Little Couple’ Zoey Klein In Hospital: See Why

Zoey Klein of The Little Couple was in the hospital recently according to her mother Jen Arnold. What happened that caused the young TLC star to be hospitalized? Fortunately, her mother was kind enough to share all of the details on Zoey Klein’s health. She even included a slideshow with some photos of the brave little one in her hospital bed.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

YouTuber Apetor tragically dies just five days after telling everyone he wasn’t dead

A YouTuber has tragically died just five days after posting a video telling his followers he was not dead.Tor Eckhoff – better known as Apetor – was a 57-year-old YouTuber who lived in Sandefjord, Norway and was best known for his weird and wonderful travel videos, live streams and love for Norwegian vodka.Eckhoff reportedly died on Saturday after falling into an icy water while filming a video the previous day, according to a local news outlet.They reported that he was taken to a hospital via an air ambulance, but sadly could not be saved.Eckhoff had over 1.2 million subscribers on...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
psychologytoday.com

3 Signs You May Have Suffered Childhood Emotional Incest

Emotional incest occurs when parents seek to get their emotional needs met by their children. Parents who participate in emotional incest often suffer from mental illness, substance abuse, loneliness, divorce, or an unhappy marriage. Parents with weak emotional boundaries seek parenting from their children. Emotional incest responses in adulthood include...
KIDS
The Hollywood Gossip

Kody Brown: I Don't Love Christine! I Don't Even Respect Her!

Remember when Christine Brown announced she was leaving spiritual husband Kody and most observers reacted in shock?. Now, we've seen last Sunday's episode of Sister Wives -- during which Kody confessed to lying to Christine about something important -- and we've also viewed a sneak peek at this upcoming Sunday's new episode of Sister Wives and, well...
CELEBRITIES
M. Brown

My advice to any woman having an affair with a married man

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I once wrote about my experience falling in love with a married man. It’s not something I’m proud of but it’s something I choose not to feel shame for anymore, especially after all these years.
BET

DJ Envy And Wife Gia Casey Welcome Sixth Child — See The Adorable First Picture!

DJ Envy’s family just got a little bigger. According to a post on his wife Gia Casey’s Instagram account, the couple gave birth to a baby girl, their sixth child. “Special Delivery!!! @djenvy and mommy, WE DID IT!!! My beautiful mother’s spirit was right here with me on this day and standing beside me in the room as we welcomed our new baby into the world…” Casey captioned a picture of her holding the newborn.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Legendary Body Builder Has Passed Away At 79

Bodybuilding legend Dave Draper died on Tuesday morning at the age of 79, his family confirmed in a post to social media. Draper’s wife, Laree, shared the devastating news on Facebook on Tuesday afternoon. She did not share many details on her husband’s passing, but did say that his death was “calm and peaceful.”
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

What Happened to Jennifer Freeman After My Wife and Kids?

During the early 2000s, Jennifer Freeman was one of the hottest young stars on TV. As one of the main cast members of the popular Black sitcom My Wife and Kids, Jennifer quickly became a fan favorite. Her work on the show proved that she had serious potential and many expected her to go on to have a long and successful career in the entertainment industry. However, when the show ended in 2005, Jennifer began to fade from the spotlight. Although she continued to act, her roles were small and went mostly unnoticed. In the years since the show’s end, many fans have wondered what became of the actress. The answer is one that includes lots of ups and downs. Continue reading to find out what Jennifer Freeman has been up to since My Wife and Kids.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy