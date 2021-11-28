ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Act of Killing’ Editor Niels Pagh Andersen on Creating ‘Order in Chaos’ in the Editing Room

By Christopher Vourlias
Cover picture for the articleOver the course of a celebrated 40-year career, veteran Danish editor Niels Pagh Andersen has worked on critically acclaimed films including Pirjo Honkasalo’s “The 3 Rooms of Melancholia” and Joshua Oppenheimer’s...

Variety

Arlene Dahl, Actress in ‘One Life to Live,’ ‘Journey to the Center of the Earth,’ Dies at 96

Arlene Dahl, the glamorous 1950s actress who later became a beauty writer and cosmetics executive, died on Monday in New York. She was 96. Her son, actor Lorenzo Lamas, posted on Facebook, saying, “She was the most positive influence on my life. I will remember her laughter, her joy, her dignity as she navigated the challenges that she faced. Never an ill word about anyone crossed her lips. Her ability to forgive left me speechless at times. She truly was a force of nature and as we got closer in my adult life, I leaned on her more and more as...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Peter Webber Set to Direct Film Adaptation of Italian Novel ‘You Will Find the Words’ (EXCLUSIVE)

British director Peter Webber (“Girl With a Pearl Earring,” “Hannibal Rising”) is attached to direct an adaptation of Italian psychological thriller “Le Parole Lo Sanno” (“You Will Find the Words”), which is being produced by Rome-based shingle Fenix Entertainment. Webber, who more recently directed ITV miniseries “Tutankhamun” and high-end Arabic historical skein “Kingdoms of Fire,” said an Oscar-nominated English-language screenwriter is on board to adapt the book by Marco Franzoso. The novel centers around a man with a terminal illness whose chance encounters on a park bench with a woman, who is being abused by her husband, leads to an extreme...
MOVIES
Variety

Shudder Takes ‘When Evil Lurks,’ From ‘Terrified’ Director Demian Rugna (EXCLUSIVE)

Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, has taken international distribution rights to Demian Rugna’s “When Evil Lurks,” the fifth feature of from the Argentine genre director behind 2018 Austin Fantastic Fest winning “Terrified.” Fernando Díaz’s Machaco Films and Roxana Ramos’s Aramos Cine in Argentina and Agustina Chiarino and Fernando Epstein at Uruguay’s Mutante will co-produce the film. It will be the first production by new label La Puerta Roja, a joint venture partnership between Machaco and Aramos. “We are delighted to continue our relationship with the team that brought ‘Terrified’ to Shudder audiences,” said Emily Gotto, VP...
MOVIES
‘Wolf’ Review: Clunky Identity-Crisis Drama Is Neither Fish nor Fowl

Species dysphoria. That’s what the professionals call the condition troubling Jakob (George MacKay) in “Wolf,” a shockingly dull look at a fascinating disorder affecting humans who believe they were born into the wrong species. Jakob is convinced he’s a wolf in human clothing, and except for the first and last scenes, he spends practically the entire film trying to fight that impression at the True You rehab center, where crackpot doctors (led by Paddy Considine) use a troubling assortment of treatments to “cure” Jakob and his fellow patients.
MOVIES
Joshua Oppenheimer
Oppression, Statelessness, Demolition Themes Drive Vietnam Projects at Southeast Asia Film Lab – Singapore

Diverse aspects of the human condition are key drivers of the projects from Vietnam selected at the Southeast Asia Film Lab, which is part of the Singapore Media Festival. Linh Dan Nguyen Phan went to film school in New York and then went to Vietnam and worked as a cinematographer and also directed a few shorts. The filmmaker’s debut feature, “If Wood Could Cry, It Would Cry Blood,” adapted from the autobiographical novel “Tam Van Phong Dao” by Vietnamese comedian Mac Can, will delve into his childhood as the middle child in a family-run traveling circus. The film centers on the three siblings who, together, sustain their family by performing a knife throwing act.
MOVIES
In ‘The Humans,’ Richard Jenkins Unearths a Terrible Secret and Another Career-High Performance

[Editor’s note: The following article contains some spoilers for “The Humans.”]. Icebreakers don’t work with Richard Jenkins, at least not in the way one might expect. They don’t need to: He’s always present and ready. Still, they don’t hurt, and when the lauded character actor and two-time Oscar nominee popped into a recent Zoom with IndieWire, attempts were made to allay light dismay over technical difficulties — this interviewer was not, unfortunately, popping into frame as quickly as Jenkins — with a question about a wholly unexpected topic: His turn as an assassin in Clint Eastwood’s 1997 drama “Absolute Power.”
MOVIES
#The Act Of Killing#The Look Of Silence#Documentary Film#Danish#Idfa
Blu-ray label Kani Releasing to bring Asian cinema to North America

Label aims to support up-and-coming filmmakers as well as reintroduce underseen classics from acclaimed directors to Na audiences. Hong Kong-based sales agent Pearl Chan and programmer Ariel Esteban Cayer have launched a Blu-ray label, Kani Releasing, to distribute Asian films, both contemporary and restored, in North America. The label aims...
MOVIES
Ridley Scott Backed Out Of Directing ‘Dune’ In The ‘80s Because It Would Have Filmed In Mexico

Now that Denis Villeneuve has proven that “Dune” can be faithfully adapted from its classic source material, film fans are beginning to look back at the earlier attempts with new eyes. And the biggest attempt to get re-examined is David Lynch’s 1984 film version, which has been controversial since its release. But Lynch wasn’t the first director attached to “Dune” back in the ‘80s. Ridley Scott was ready to go on it but backed out after scouting locations where he’d have to shoot.
MOVIES
How ‘Insecure’ Changed the Way We View Black Characters on TV (Guest Column)

I’m grateful for the opportunity I’ve had to help create the visual language and style for HBO’s Insecure. From the beginning, I felt strongly that this show deserved a look and feel beyond a traditional comedy. The show is so specific, and its complicated relationships and grounded characters made me a fan in season one, before I even thought about joining the team. In my interview to take over the cinematography beginning in season two, I figured I’d be very frank about what I would want to do, and then if I didn’t get the job, at least it would...
TV SERIES
Entertainment
Movies
Guillermo del Toro Eager to Resurrect ‘Mountains of Madness’ at Netflix: ‘Smaller, Weirder’ Version

“At the Mountains of Madness” has long been Guillermo del Toro’s unmade passion project, and it turns out it’s not dead just yet. During an interview on “The Kingcast” podcast, del Toro revealed that “Mountains” was one of the first projects he presented to Netflix after he signed a multi-year deal with the streamer in 2020. As the filmmaker said, “Take a wild guess which were the first projects I presented, you know? I went through the cupboard and found ‘Monte Cristo’ and ‘Mountains of Madness.’ Those were a couple of the ones I presented first.” Del Toro has long wanted...
TV & VIDEOS
New Film From The Director Of Terrified Heading To Shudder

Thrilling news for those who love a good scare: horror and thriller-based streaming service Shudder (of AMC Network) picked up international distribution rights to "When Evil Lurks," Demián Rugna's fifth film. The Argentine filmmaker last helmed the 2017 supernatural horror "Terrified," which scared the socks off of moviegoers at Fantastic Fest in Austin the following year. The film was effective enough to land on the radar of Guillermo del Toro, who will be producing an English-language remake of Rugna's "Terrified" for Fox Searchlight.
MOVIES
Movie Review: ‘C’mon C’mon’ offers us genuine hope for the future

If you’re a Stephen Sondheim fan, it’s likely his melodies and lyrics have been whirling through your mind on an endless, bittersweet loop for the past week. Since Sondheim’s death on Nov. 26, I feel as though I see him and his influence in every bit of media I consume — in comedy, in romance, […] The post Movie Review: ‘C’mon C’mon’ offers us genuine hope for the future appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
MOVIES
‘West Side Story’ Actor Brian d’Arcy James on Why Movie Remakes Should Be Embraced

Talk about a warm welcome. Brian d’Arcy James tells me that Steven Spielberg surprised him during his first day of shooting on the much-buzzed-about “West Side Story” remake. “Steven Spielberg has this fantastic tradition of stopping after the first shot that you’re in, and basically announcing and applauding anybody who has entered into the making of the movie,” says James, who plays Sgt. Krupke. “The first scene that I was in, I was way in the back — I might as well have been wallpaper. He says, ‘Ladies and gentlemen, Brian d’Arcy James is in the movie!’ And then he went on and did that for everyone else too.”
MOVIES
Asim Chaudhry to Host 2021 British Independent Film Awards

Asim Chaudhry, the British comic best known for playing Chabuddy G in hit BBC mockumentary series People Just Do Nothing, is set to host this Sunday’s British Independent Film Awards ceremony. Chaudhry — who also appeared in such titles as Wonder Woman 1984 and Black Mirror – Bandersnatch and has The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, What’s Love Got to Do With It and Netflix’s Sandman adaptation coming up — will oversee the festivities as the BIFAs return to an in-person event at London’s Old Billingsgate this weekend. The pandemic saw BIFA live-stream the 2020 awards in February this year. “After a...
MOVIES

